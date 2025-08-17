ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur: Retired Army Man Killed In Hit-And-Run, Accused Woman Gets Bail

The incident took place when Jajda was cycling on the morning of August 15. The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV.

The incident took place when Jajda was cycling on the morning of August 15. The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV.
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jaipur: A 64-year-old retired army officer died after allegedly being run over by a car while he was cycling in Jaipur's Gandhi Path area, police said on Sunday. The accused woman driver was released on bail while her vehicle was seized and her driving licence was cancelled as further probe is underway, they said.

The police said the incident happened on August 15. Retired Army Captain Narsa Ram Jajda was cycling on the Gandhi Path stretch when an SUV mowed him down before speeding away.

The incident was captured on a CCTV that showed a car running over a man in a white T-shirt and then fleeing from the spot. The footage helped in the identification of the SUV and the driver.

Jajda, a resident of Maa Vaishnav Nagar, later succumbed to injuries at SMS Hospital. His son, who was also on a walk, later came and found his father in an injured condition and took him to the hospital with the help of locals.

"An FIR has been registered at the Accident Police Station. The SUV and its driver have been identified through CCTV footage, and vehicle has been seized and the license cancelled. The woman was released on bail. Further investigation is on," Constable Kishan Puri said.

He said the accused woman was identified as Surbhi Maheswari.

The incident has triggered anger among locals, who staged protests in the area demanding stricter checks on rash driving, particularly during morning hours when many senior citizens go for walks and cycling.

Residents alleged that the Gandhi Path stretch has become a hotspot for overspeeding vehicles. "We want speed-breakers and strict patrolling here before another life is lost," a resident said.

Also Read

  1. Hit-and-Run Case: Jammu Kashmir Police Detains SUV Owner; Accused At Large
  2. One Dead, Four Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Devotees Outside Kala Ganapati Temple In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  3. Fauja Singh, World’s Oldest Marathon Runner Killed In Hit And Run, Cremated At Native Place

Jaipur: A 64-year-old retired army officer died after allegedly being run over by a car while he was cycling in Jaipur's Gandhi Path area, police said on Sunday. The accused woman driver was released on bail while her vehicle was seized and her driving licence was cancelled as further probe is underway, they said.

The police said the incident happened on August 15. Retired Army Captain Narsa Ram Jajda was cycling on the Gandhi Path stretch when an SUV mowed him down before speeding away.

The incident was captured on a CCTV that showed a car running over a man in a white T-shirt and then fleeing from the spot. The footage helped in the identification of the SUV and the driver.

Jajda, a resident of Maa Vaishnav Nagar, later succumbed to injuries at SMS Hospital. His son, who was also on a walk, later came and found his father in an injured condition and took him to the hospital with the help of locals.

"An FIR has been registered at the Accident Police Station. The SUV and its driver have been identified through CCTV footage, and vehicle has been seized and the license cancelled. The woman was released on bail. Further investigation is on," Constable Kishan Puri said.

He said the accused woman was identified as Surbhi Maheswari.

The incident has triggered anger among locals, who staged protests in the area demanding stricter checks on rash driving, particularly during morning hours when many senior citizens go for walks and cycling.

Residents alleged that the Gandhi Path stretch has become a hotspot for overspeeding vehicles. "We want speed-breakers and strict patrolling here before another life is lost," a resident said.

Also Read

  1. Hit-and-Run Case: Jammu Kashmir Police Detains SUV Owner; Accused At Large
  2. One Dead, Four Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Devotees Outside Kala Ganapati Temple In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  3. Fauja Singh, World’s Oldest Marathon Runner Killed In Hit And Run, Cremated At Native Place

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAIPUR HIT AND RUNRETIRED ARMY MAN HIT AND RUNARMY MAN KILLED IN JAIPUR ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.