ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Police Bust Gang Of Cheats Involved In Cyber Fraud And Crypto Trade

Jaipur: A gang of cyber cheats has been busted by the officials of the Shyam Nagar Police Station in Jaipur. Four persons have been arrested while efforts are on to nab the mastermind of the gang.

This gang is linked to operatives based in China. The accused were buying cryptocurrency with the money defrauded through cybercrime and withdrawn through mule accounts. After this, the cryptocurrency was sent to China, where the margins of profit are higher. The gang has allegedly defrauded people to the tune of around Rs 5 crores over the last five months.

The fraud was being done in the name of investment, the calls for which were being made from a call centre in China. Two members of this gang were allegedly providing the mule bank accounts to transfer the money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaipur (South) Rajarshi Raj said on Wednesday that the four accused, identified as Sadasukh Vishnoi, a resident of Johdon Johron Ki Dhani in Jaisalmer, Anku Chandolia of Badi Jodi, Kamal Kumar Kumawat of Palon Ki Dhani and Kamlesh Verma of Ramchandrapura in Jaipur, were arrested in a raid carried out at a flat on Ajmer Road.

“A sum of Rs 7.70 lakh in cash, three bank pass books, 23 cheque books, six ATM kits, 28 ATM cards, ten mobile SIMs and four lease documents have been found from the flat,” he disclosed. He said that 19 complaints of cyber fraud have been registered against the members of this gang in Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand, and more are expected to come to light.

According to him, two of the four arrested are cyber criminals, while the remaining two were providing mule accounts for transactions. Explaining the modus operandi, the Police officer pointed out, “The gang leader converted the cheated amount into cash and bought cryptocurrency (USDT), which was sent to China.”

The accused were preparing to get a firm, Proxies Artificial Private Limited, registered on the basis of a lease through which money was to be laundered to convert black money into white.