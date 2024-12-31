Jaipur: Organ Donation By Brain-Dead Accident Victim Gives New Life To Four

Jaipur: Govind Kumar Valmiki, a 29-year-old resident of Neem Ka Thana, has given a new lease of life to four individuals after his tragic passing. On December 24, Govind was injured in an accident and admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur in critical condition.
Despite the doctor's efforts, Govind was declared brain dead. Following this, the doctors counselled his family about organ donation, and they agreed to donate his organs. According to SMS Hospital's Senior Professor Dr Manish Agaerwal, "After being declared brain dead, Govind's family was counselled, and they consented to donate his organs." Dr Agarwal further added, "After finding suitable recipients, the organs were removed late on Monday night and were sent to Jaipur's SMS Hospital and Jodhpur's AIIMS for transplantation."
Govind's kidneys and heart were transplanted at SMS Hospital. The Kidney transplant procedure was conducted by Dr Shivam Priyadarshi, Dr Nachiket Vyas, Dr Neeraj Agarwal, and their team, while the heart transplant was supervised by cardiac surgeon Dr Anil Sharma. "Both kidneys were successfully transplanted at SMS Hospital," Dr Agarwal confirmed.
The liver, which was also donated, was sent via air to AIIMS Jodhpur. "The liver was sent to Jodhpur AIIMS by flight," Dr Agarwal said.
This act of kindness has saved the lives of four individuals and underscores the importance of organ donation. The success of the transplant surgeries highlights the dedicated efforts of the medical teams at both SMS Hospital and AIIMS Jodhpur, who worked swiftly to ensure the organs reached their respective recipients in time.