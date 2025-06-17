Jaipur's Mohalla Mahawatan: A 250-Year-Old Legacy Of Elephant Rearing Struggles To Survive

Jaipur: Jaipur, globally known as the Pink City is famous not only for its vibrant architecture but also for its rich cultural heritage. Nestled within the historic city walls is Mohalla Mahawatan, a unique neighbourhood where elephant rearing has been the primary occupation for nearly seven generations.

Mohalla Mahawatan is located between Ramganj and Ghatgate, which a home to the Mahout community, whose name is synonymous with elephant caretaking.

During the reign of the Jaipur and Amer monarchies, these mahouts were part of the royal army, responsible for managing and training elephants used in warfare. Despite the transition from monarchy to democracy, the community has continued its traditional work.

Senior journalist and historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat highlights that even before Jaipur was founded, Amer State had a dedicated elephant battalion with thousands of elephants. Mahouts were employed to manage them. After Sawai Jai Singh established Jaipur about 250 years ago, these caretakers were resettled in what is now known as Mohalla Mahawatan.

Community elder Rafiq Patel said, "When Sawai Jai Singh established Jaipur, the Mahouts were also brought from Amer and settled in this locality, and it was named Mahawatan. Earlier, our ancestors were settled in Amer, and used to take care of elephants for the Amer Empire."

“In return, they also used to get salary every month. Even today, there are around 20,000 Mahout community members, whose main profession is elephant rearing. The work of raising elephants has been going on for seven generations,” Patel said. However, the community is facing economic strain.

Another elderly mahout Majid Patel said that now there is a problem in raising elephants, because there is not much income. “With the little income, either we have to feed our children or feed the elephants. Now our young generation is moving away from their traditional profession," he added.

Naeemuddin, a current elephant keeper who manages seven elephants, echoed similar concerns. "The cost of one elephant is Rs 4000 per day. The peak season is only from November to March, when tourists from India and abroad come to Jaipur. These people ride elephants, and only then expenses are met."

"Otherwise, the elephants stand for the entire summer, and it is difficult to drive an elephant in summer," he quipped. He said that sometimes a little help is received from the government. During the COVID-19 period, the government provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh per elephant, he added.

Earlier, elephants were reared in homes in Mohalla Mahawatan. Separate enclosures were made for elephants in homes. Today, all these enclosures are deserted because the government has shifted all the elephants to Hathi Village near Amer, outside the city.

Elephant keeper Naeemuddin said 70 elephants from Mahawat Mohalla alone are in Hathi Village. Every day, one or the other person from the family, is present in Hathi Village to take care of them. Elephants come to their homes only on special occasions - if there is a wedding in someone's family, then elephants come, and during a Moharram festival elephants, are brought to homes. After this, they are left back in Hathi Village.

Sunil Sharma, an educationist, who closely monitors the history of Jaipur, said that during the monarchy, the elephant department was called the 'Feel Khan' department. Elephants are called Feel in Persian.

He said that elephants were an integral part of the army in war. Apart from this, archers and shooters were also made to sit on elephants. During the war, swords were also tied to the trunk and tail of the elephant, so that the soldiers of the enemy army could not reach near it. During the war, elephants were also used to break the gates of forts and palaces. During the monarchy, a large army of elephants was also maintained, which was controlled by the mahouts.