Jaipur Man Dies In Pvt Hospital; Zika Infection Suspected

Jaipur: The death of a sexagenarian at a private hospital here on Sunday due to the suspected infection by Zika virus has brought back the 2018 nightmare. But, there was no Zika-related death despite a large number of people in Bhatta Basti of Shastri Nagar contracting the virus.

This time, the victim, 66-year-old Rajendra, was admitted to the private hospital five days ago. While the hospital conducted medical examinations at its level, the patient was found to be a Zika casualty only after his death.

Joint director of the medical department in Jaipur Zone, Dr Narottam Sharma, said about six years ago, there was a Zika outbreak in an area. However, no person died due to the spread of the virus, but a person from Jaipur was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and he died. It is suspected that this is the first case of death from Zika in Rajasthan

Sharma said the deceased was suffering from hypertension and other ailments and according to the report of the private hospital, infection by Zika virus has been confirmed. In such a situation, samples have also been sent by the state government to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, whose report will confirm it. Symptoms of Zika infection, an Aedes mosquito-borne disease, are like common fever, but pregnant women are at the highest risk.

A team from the medical department has started screening the area where the patient lived. Anti-larva activity has been initiated and if any person develops symptoms, he will be given medical advice. At present, the entire situation is under control and the team is working continuously. Doctors said Zika symptoms are not easily visible.

In 2018, a large number of Zika cases were reported from the Bhatta Basti area in Shastri Nagar of Jaipur after which the medical department confirmed more than 150 positive cases.