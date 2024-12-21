ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur LPG Tanker Crash: Three More Succumb To Injuries, Death Toll 14; Eyewitness Recounts Horror

Jaipur: The death toll in Friday's gas tanker explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has reached 14 as three more people succumbed to their injuries in the last 12 hours.

As many as 25 people are being treated at the burn ward of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur of which 10 are critical as they have suffered burn injuries covering 50 per cent or more of their body, officials told ETV Bharat.

Only nine bodies have been identified so far. They include: 1. Harlal, son of Nanuram, resident of village Rajpura Piprali Sikar; 2. Anita Meena, daughter of Kanhaiya Lal Meena, resident of village Roshanpura Tehsil Mozmabad; 3. Shahbuddin, son of Mohammad Sheikh, resident of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh; 4. Mahendra; 5. Shahid, son of Abdul Rehman, resident of Surajpol Udaipur; 6. Faijan, son of Salim resident of Udaipur; 7. Govind; 8. Raju Ram Baberwal, son of Nathuram, resident of Mehrauli Ringas Shri Madhopur Neemkathana; and 9 Radheshyam Chaudhary, son of Motiram Chaudhary resident of village Bal Govindpura Thikariya, Ajmer Road, Jaipur.

What exactly happened

At around 5:30 am on Friday, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker was making a U-turn on the highway at Bhankrota in front of the Delhi Public School when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it.

The collision was so strong that the tanker caught fire immediately, engulfing more than 40 vehicles, of which 29 were trucks and tankers, while the remaining included cars and two buses.

The gas leak spread the fire in a flash, leaving no scope for those in nearby vehicles to come out. People were seen rushing and taking off clothes engulfed in flames. The injured were rushed to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in more than 25 ambulances.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said an outlet nozzle of the LPG tanker was damaged in the collision, leading to a gas leak that caused the blaze. The massive fire turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno. After all vehicles were removed, the highway reopened in the night.

Eyewitness recounts horror

People reported witnessing flames from nearly a kilometre away as thick black smoke filled the sky as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed towards the crash zone. A school van driver on his way to pick up students recounted with horror the sight of a man engulfed in flames on the road.