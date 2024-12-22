Jaipur LPG Tanker Crash: Retd IAS Officer Karni Singh Rathore Identified Among Dead

Jaipur: An unidentified victim of the LPG tanker blast accident in Bhankrota on Ajmer-Jaipur highway, has been identified as retired IAS officer Karni Singh Rathore in the DNA analysis, police said on Sunday.

Trailer driver Sanjesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, has also been identified along with Rathore. Thus, two other persons are yet to be identified.

The death toll in the accident that occurred on Friday stands at 14 while 25 others are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) Hospital.

Among those hospitalised, condition of 15 patients is stated to be critical. Bhankrota SHO Manish Gupta has filed an FIR and Sindhi Camp SHO has been given the responsibility of investigation. Commissioner Biju George Joseph has ordered an SIT under the leadership of ADCP West.

Former IAS officer Karni Singh Rathore is among the 14 who died in this accident. SMS hospital administration said that this has been confirmed by the DNA test. Hospital officials said Rathore's DNA has been matched with his daughters.

After the accident Singh's damaged car was found at the spot. He was returning home from Bhankrota Agricultural Farm when his car came under the grip of fire. The former officer had gone missing after the accident and his mobile was also found switched off.

The news of his death has led to a wave of mourning in his hometown in Lunasar in Churu. His family members said they have lost their pillar and his death is not only their personal loss but that of the entire community.

Superintendent of SMS hospital, Dr Sushil Bhati said after getting information about the accident, all arrangements were made in the hospital. Some patients are still critical while 13 people died in SMS Hospital, one passed away in Jaipuria Hospital. "Eleven people have been identified and there are still two bodies about which we have not got any information. Their DNA samples have been collected for analysis," Dr Bhati said.

This apart, the department of Information Technology has also been roped in for helping in the identification process and a helpline number has been released.

A bus belonging to Lake City Travels that was heading towards Jaipur from Udaipur was also burnt to ashes. Two youths, Jagdish (30) and Sunil (28), who were friends and residents of Rajsamand, were travelling in this bus and made a narrow escape.

Jagdish said, hearing the sound of the explosion, they looked out of the window and saw flames all around their bus. They immediately tried to alight from the bus but its gate had got locked. After this, the duo broke the grill and glass of a window and jumped out. They suffered burn injuries on their hands. Many passengers had succumbed to death inside the bus.

After escaping the flames, Jagdish and Sunil somehow informed their family members and contacted Giriraj Vyas, a resident of Railmagra, a resident of Jaipur, who came there and took them to the hospital.

Jagdish said his academic certificates and mobile phone were left in the bus and were completely charred. Jagdish said he is a junior accountant and had gone to Jaipur for some work in the Finance Bhawan. He said he took his friend Sunil along with him.

Presently, treatment of 25 people is underway in the burn ward of SMS hospital, out of which condition of 10 patients is serious with over 50 percent burns and are on ventilator. More than 40 vehicles have been burnt to ashes.

Apart from Karni Singh and Sanjesh Yadav, who were recently identified, the other deceased are Harlal, resident of Sikar, Anita Meena from Banedia tehsil Mozmabad, Shahbuddin from Raebareli, Radheshyam Chaudhary from Jaipur, Mahendra from Udaipur, Faijan from Udaipur, Govind from Udaipur and Raju Ram Baberwal from Madhopur.