Tax Relief For Middle Class But Nothing For Jobseekers In Union Budget: Shashi Tharoor

Jaipur: Congress MP, author and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said while the Union Budget 2025 has brought some relief for the middle class, it has nothing t offer to job aspirants.

"I did not even hear the word 'unemployment' in the entire budget speech. You may get tax relief, but you have no money in your pocket," he said. Speaking at a discussion at the Jaipur Literature Festival, he said the government has no solution for unemployment. He said, "In the last budget, there was talk of large-scale employment generation, but there is no concrete solution for unemployment. The government is trying to extend benefits to a few people and promoting some 'national champions', due to which a large section of the society is suffering. MNREGA workers have been waiting for their wages for seven-eight months, but this is not the government's priority."

Tharoor said while it is necessary to give priority to defence sector in the budget, a provision must be made to spend at six per cent of the country's GDP on education. "Since 1948, we have been claiming to spend six per cent of the GDP on education, till now the maximum spending on the sector is only 4.8 per cent," he said. In response to a question, Tharoor said that when the INDIA alliance was formed, it was clear even then that it would not work in the states. "We were together during the Lok Sabha elections, but not anymore. It will depend on the political character of the states. Therefore, neither the condolence message of the INDIA alliance should be read nor should it be celebrated as now its parties are contesting elections separately," he said. In response to another question, he said investors are leaving the country and the government should stop them and convince them to invest here.

On a question related to expenditure on defence and education in the budget, he said, "The government should set priorities. If you have to promote education, then you have to provide facilities. Girl dropout rate from schools is increasing. What happened on the China border should not happen again. Therefore, I support increasing expenditure on defence. The government should also address the issue of shortage of officers in the Indian armed forces."

Responding to yet another question, the former diplomat said, "Religion is a personal matter. Whether you want to go to a temple or Mahakumbh, it is completely your decision. No party can decide whether you need go to Ram Mandir or not." He added, "If my going to Mahakumbh causes inconvenience for common people due to security reasons or VVIP treatment, then I will not go there. Pandit Nehru had also said that VIPs should not go to such places and common people should be given priority."