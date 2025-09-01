ETV Bharat / state

Maiden Cloud Seeding Operation Carried Out Successfully In Rajasthan's Ramgarh Dam

Jaipur: The first cloud seeding operation on Ramgarh dam near Jaipur was carried out successfully with the help of Made in India drones.

Artificial rain was created on the dam on Monday by Excel-1 which used AI-powered technology and Hydrotrace platform along with Made in India drones. The technology was Integrated with HydroTrace's advanced climatology and AI-based seeding modules. Up to 0.8 mm of rain was recorded in the dam in 40 minutes.

According to Shashank Taman of Excel-1, the pilot project used Made in India drones integrated with Hydrotrace's advanced climate science and AI-based seeding modules. "It reflects the synergy of indigenous innovation and global technological leadership. At 8:30 am on Monday, the cloud seeding operation was successfully carried out by two drones," he said.

Analysis after seeding confirmed increase in cloud microphysics, droplet size and concentration. The predicted rainfall was 0.6 mm, while the actual rainfall was recorded at 0.8 mm.