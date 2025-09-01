Maiden Cloud Seeding Operation Carried Out Successfully In Rajasthan's Ramgarh Dam

Jaipur: The first cloud seeding operation on Ramgarh dam near Jaipur was carried out successfully with the help of Made in India drones.
Artificial rain was created on the dam on Monday by Excel-1 which used AI-powered technology and Hydrotrace platform along with Made in India drones. The technology was Integrated with HydroTrace's advanced climatology and AI-based seeding modules. Up to 0.8 mm of rain was recorded in the dam in 40 minutes.
According to Shashank Taman of Excel-1, the pilot project used Made in India drones integrated with Hydrotrace's advanced climate science and AI-based seeding modules. "It reflects the synergy of indigenous innovation and global technological leadership. At 8:30 am on Monday, the cloud seeding operation was successfully carried out by two drones," he said.
Analysis after seeding confirmed increase in cloud microphysics, droplet size and concentration. The predicted rainfall was 0.6 mm, while the actual rainfall was recorded at 0.8 mm.
According to Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, the first cloud seeding operation was successfully completed at Ramgarh dam in Jaipur using Hydrotrace TM platform and Made in India drones.
"The pilot project used Made in India drones, which were integrated with HydroTrace TM's advanced climate science and AI-based seeding modules. It shows the synergy between indigenous innovation and global technological leadership. This success proves that Make in India drones, when empowered with the AI capabilities of HydroTraceTM, can deliver tangible results in water augmentation and support India's long-term water security strategy" he said.
Meena said, "This achievement is a major step forward in sustainable water management for Rajasthan and an important milestone in India's journey towards climate resilience and self-reliance through Make in India innovation".
