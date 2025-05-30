ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Family Court Receives Bomb Threat, Security Forces On High Alert

Jaipur: A fresh bomb threat in Rajasthan’s capital has once again put the police and security agencies on high alert. This time, threats were received to bomb the Family Court premises and the District Court building. In response, authorities evacuated both court complexes and conducted a thorough search operation.

Similar threats had earlier targeted SMS Stadium, metro train stations, and other key locations in Jaipur. However, no explosives were found during those investigations.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Kunwar Rastradeep, an email was received on the official ID of Family Court No. 4 in Jaipur, threatening to bomb the court premises. Along with this, the District Court building located in Bani Park was also threatened. Upon receiving information from court staff, police reached the scene and were soon joined by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal squad, and dog squad. Both court premises were evacuated and searched thoroughly. As of now, no suspicious items have been found. A precautionary search operation was also carried out at the Mini Secretariat.