Jaipur Family Court Receives Bomb Threat, Security Forces On High Alert

Jaipur: A fresh bomb threat in Rajasthan’s capital has once again put the police and security agencies on high alert. This time, threats were received to bomb the Family Court premises and the District Court building. In response, authorities evacuated both court complexes and conducted a thorough search operation.
Similar threats had earlier targeted SMS Stadium, metro train stations, and other key locations in Jaipur. However, no explosives were found during those investigations.
According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Kunwar Rastradeep, an email was received on the official ID of Family Court No. 4 in Jaipur, threatening to bomb the court premises. Along with this, the District Court building located in Bani Park was also threatened. Upon receiving information from court staff, police reached the scene and were soon joined by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), bomb disposal squad, and dog squad. Both court premises were evacuated and searched thoroughly. As of now, no suspicious items have been found. A precautionary search operation was also carried out at the Mini Secretariat.
Earlier, SMS Stadium had received five bomb threats within eight days. In one of those instances, the email included death threats to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and IAS officer Niraj K. Pawan. Jaipur’s metro train and station were also previously targeted with similar threatening emails. Additionally, several schools and hospitals were searched following bomb threat alerts.
Despite multiple incidents of threatening emails, the police have yet to make a single arrest in any of the cases. So far, no suspicious items have been recovered during any of the investigations.