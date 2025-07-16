ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Hosts Seminar On Next-Gen Combat With NATO Participation

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said the seminar focused on ways to further strengthen defence education and training systems in India

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST

Jaipur: A two-day technical seminar titled ‘Next-Generation Combat: Shaping Tomorrow’s Military Today’ started at the Jaipur Military Station on Wednesday. Experts from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries also participated in the event.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of the Sapta Shakti Command, said the seminar focused on brainstorming ways to further strengthen defence education and training systems in India.

A detailed discussion was also held on various topics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), autonomous systems, and the military academy system in the defence sector.

Manjinder Singh said Rajasthan, being a border state, shares the longest boundary with Pakistan. "The Army has proposed the construction of a defence corridor in Rajasthan. Currently, defence corridors exist in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. If one is established in Rajasthan, the Army will benefit significantly," he added.

The Rajasthan government informed that a policy regarding this will be initiated within the next six months.

Singh added, "During Operation Sindoor, local civilians and police provided significant support in the border-adjacent areas. We have proposed to the government that underground construction is needed along the border, and in future, new constructions within a 40 km stretch of the border should include such provisions. The government should also introduce a subsidy policy for this."

He added that during Operation Sindoor, it was evident that civilians were directly affected by the conflict. Similar situations have been observed in the recent war between Israel and Iran. "Our objective during wartime is also to ensure civilian safety, and underground construction in border areas will play a vital role in protecting them," he said.

