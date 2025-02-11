ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Hosts Fourth WCTCRI As Mahatma Gandhi College Gets Approval For Dendritic Cell Vaccine For Cancer Treatment

The World Congress on Translational Cancer Research discusses innovative cancer treatments, including dendritic cell vaccines, emphasising the role of vaccines and lifestyle changes in prevention.

The World Congress On Translational Cancer Research discusses innovative cancer treatments, including dendritic cell vaccines, emphasising the role of vaccines and lifestyle changes in prevention.
A team of doctors attending the World Congress on Translational Cancer Research and Immunotherapy (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 7:13 AM IST

Jaipur: The Fourth World Congress on Translational Cancer Research and Immunotherapy (WCTCRI-2025) kicked off on Monday at Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology. The international event, organised under the leadership of Dr Anil Suri, Director of the Center for Cancer Immunotherapy, brought together cancer researchers from across India and abroad.

The event, held at the RL Swarnkar Auditorium, saw participation from 22 renowned institutions across 14 states in India, along with nine international experts. Dr ML Swarnkar, founder of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, announced during the conference that the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College has been granted first-level permission by the Drug Controller General of India to produce dendritic cell vaccines.

This achievement makes the medical college the first in the country to receive such approval. The vaccine is expected to yield promising results in treating gall bladder, head, and neck, and ovarian cancers.

In his address, Dr Swarnkar highlighted the importance of vaccination in cancer prevention. He pointed out that tobacco, alcohol, radiation exposure, and certain viruses are key risk factors for cancer. He specifically urged that children should receive the hepatitis vaccine, and girls should get the HPV vaccine, as both vaccines can help prevent serious cancers like liver and cervical cancer.

The conference also provided a platform for prominent scientists and researchers to share their work. Experts including Professor Robert Clark, Dr Neena Bhardwaj, Dr Gopal C Kundu, Dr Leena Hilakivi-Clark, and many others presented their latest findings on cancer research.

The conference, which also saw participation from Dr Vikar C Swarnkar and Dr Achal Gulati, aims to promote new technologies and research for better cancer prevention and treatment. Discussions emphasised the growing role of viral infections in cancer development and the need for vaccinations and healthy lifestyle choices to combat the disease.

Read More

  1. Research Links Arsenic Contamination In Assam's Groundwaters To Gallbladder Cancer
  2. Can Surgery Improve Survival For One Of The Deadliest Cancers In Women?
  3. World Cancer Day: J&K Reports Nearly 50,000 Cases In Seven Years

Jaipur: The Fourth World Congress on Translational Cancer Research and Immunotherapy (WCTCRI-2025) kicked off on Monday at Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology. The international event, organised under the leadership of Dr Anil Suri, Director of the Center for Cancer Immunotherapy, brought together cancer researchers from across India and abroad.

The event, held at the RL Swarnkar Auditorium, saw participation from 22 renowned institutions across 14 states in India, along with nine international experts. Dr ML Swarnkar, founder of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, announced during the conference that the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College has been granted first-level permission by the Drug Controller General of India to produce dendritic cell vaccines.

This achievement makes the medical college the first in the country to receive such approval. The vaccine is expected to yield promising results in treating gall bladder, head, and neck, and ovarian cancers.

In his address, Dr Swarnkar highlighted the importance of vaccination in cancer prevention. He pointed out that tobacco, alcohol, radiation exposure, and certain viruses are key risk factors for cancer. He specifically urged that children should receive the hepatitis vaccine, and girls should get the HPV vaccine, as both vaccines can help prevent serious cancers like liver and cervical cancer.

The conference also provided a platform for prominent scientists and researchers to share their work. Experts including Professor Robert Clark, Dr Neena Bhardwaj, Dr Gopal C Kundu, Dr Leena Hilakivi-Clark, and many others presented their latest findings on cancer research.

The conference, which also saw participation from Dr Vikar C Swarnkar and Dr Achal Gulati, aims to promote new technologies and research for better cancer prevention and treatment. Discussions emphasised the growing role of viral infections in cancer development and the need for vaccinations and healthy lifestyle choices to combat the disease.

Read More

  1. Research Links Arsenic Contamination In Assam's Groundwaters To Gallbladder Cancer
  2. Can Surgery Improve Survival For One Of The Deadliest Cancers In Women?
  3. World Cancer Day: J&K Reports Nearly 50,000 Cases In Seven Years

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHATMA GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGEDENDRITIC CELL VACCINEWCTCRI 2025WCTCRI 2025 CANCER TREATMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.