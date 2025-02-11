Jaipur Hosts Fourth WCTCRI As Mahatma Gandhi College Gets Approval For Dendritic Cell Vaccine For Cancer Treatment

Jaipur: The Fourth World Congress on Translational Cancer Research and Immunotherapy (WCTCRI-2025) kicked off on Monday at Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology. The international event, organised under the leadership of Dr Anil Suri, Director of the Center for Cancer Immunotherapy, brought together cancer researchers from across India and abroad.

The event, held at the RL Swarnkar Auditorium, saw participation from 22 renowned institutions across 14 states in India, along with nine international experts. Dr ML Swarnkar, founder of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, announced during the conference that the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College has been granted first-level permission by the Drug Controller General of India to produce dendritic cell vaccines.

This achievement makes the medical college the first in the country to receive such approval. The vaccine is expected to yield promising results in treating gall bladder, head, and neck, and ovarian cancers.

In his address, Dr Swarnkar highlighted the importance of vaccination in cancer prevention. He pointed out that tobacco, alcohol, radiation exposure, and certain viruses are key risk factors for cancer. He specifically urged that children should receive the hepatitis vaccine, and girls should get the HPV vaccine, as both vaccines can help prevent serious cancers like liver and cervical cancer.

The conference also provided a platform for prominent scientists and researchers to share their work. Experts including Professor Robert Clark, Dr Neena Bhardwaj, Dr Gopal C Kundu, Dr Leena Hilakivi-Clark, and many others presented their latest findings on cancer research.

The conference, which also saw participation from Dr Vikar C Swarnkar and Dr Achal Gulati, aims to promote new technologies and research for better cancer prevention and treatment. Discussions emphasised the growing role of viral infections in cancer development and the need for vaccinations and healthy lifestyle choices to combat the disease.