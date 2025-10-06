'He Died Before My Eyes': Eyewitnesses Recount Horror After Deadly Fire At Jaipur's SMS Hospital
After the fire mishap at SMS hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur claimed eight lives, irate family members sat on dharna demanding justice.
Jaipur: Scenes outside Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital were heartbreaking to say the least. People who survived Sunday night's deadly blaze were seen tending to their loved ones, while those who lost their family members wept uncontrollably. Recounting chaos and desperation during fire mishap in hospital ICU which killed at least eight patients, eyewitnesses and relatives of victims alleged that fire extinguishers failed and hospital staff fled instead of offering help. They said rescue efforts were carried out by attendants, police and the fire brigade teams.
"The fire extinguishers were not working properly, and the hospital administration did not assist in evacuating the patients from the ICU," alleged an eyewitness.
Late on Sunday night, a suspected short circuit triggered a massive fire in the ICU ward on the second floor of the Trauma Center at SMS hospital. Within minutes, the entire area was filled with smoke. Chaos unfolded as 24 patients were admitted in the ICU when the fire broke out. Attendants carried their patients along with their beds to the road. While more than half a dozen patients died of suffocation, condition of a few remains critical.
When a team of ETV Bharat reached the spot, the charred remains of beds and medical equipment revealed the intensity of the blaze. There was widespread damage inside the ICU where the false ceiling had collapsed and melted plastic coverings were scattered all around.
A woman who runs a tea stall outside the hospital said, "There was panic everywhere. When we saw people running helter skelter, we rushed to the ward and helped bring patients out.
Among those grieving is one Puran Singh, whose wife was among the victims. The couple from Bharatpur had come to Sawai Mansingh for treatment after she broke a bone while riding pillion with her son. "The doctor had said she would be discharged soon. I was waiting for her to be discharged this morning, but fate had other plans," said Singh, unable to hold back tears as he sits outside the hospital to receive his wife's body.
He further alleged that patients and attendants informed the ward boy about the fire, but the latter didn't pay heed.
Another eyewitness narrated how some patients were being rushed out on stretchers. "I saw patients lying on the road outside the trauma ward. One of them died before my eyes. It is traumatising," he said.
Constable Harimohan, who had come to the hospital to solve a dispute between some staff in the emergency room, emerged as a godsend for patients in the accident. "There are two ICUs on the second floor, a trauma ICU and a semi-ICU. Around 12 patients were admitted there. A short circuit in the trauma ICU caused a fire and toxic smoke spread in the hospital in no time. Most of the patients were unconscious and could not get out themselves. Some ran downstairs. Without delay, along with the nursing staff and ward boy, they started bringing the patients down on trolleys and beds. Due to the smoke, their condition worsened and they too had to undergo treatment," he said.
On the other hand, relatives of the deceased have questioned the administration's "insensitivity". They alleged that a short circuit was reported, but it was ignored. "Despite repeated requests, no investigation was conducted. It was sheer negligence on part of the hospital administration. Our loved one died in this accident and now they (hospital authorities) are not giving the body," alleged attendants who have lost their loved ones.
"He was about to be discharged in just a day, but now his body will have to be taken away from here," said relatives of one Dilip, who was charred to death.
Immediately after receiving information, local police rushed to the scene while 10 fire tenders were pressed into service. After nearly two hours of efforts, the fire was completely brought under control. All patients have been shifted to safer locations.
Patients Rescued By Breaking Window Panes
When smoke and flames began to intensify in the ward, the fire brigade team broke the window panes to rescue the patients. Some family members carried their patients along with their beds to the street outside the hospital. Harimohan, the Police Constable, narrated, "Everyone risked their lives to safely evacuate patients out to safety."
Deputy SP Narayan, who arrived at SMS Hospital Monday morning, said, "Upon receiving information about the fire at 11:45 PM, police team arrived outside the ward. But by then, toxic gas had started leaking into the ICU due to the fire. Direct entry into the ICU was therefore impossible. Later, with the help of the fire brigade, the rescue was carried out by breaking the window panes."
Police sources said an FSL team has arrived to investigate the cause of the accident. Sunday night's mishap has raised serious concerns over the safety arrangements at SMS Hospital, said to be the state's largest medical facility. An investigation into the fire safety system at the hospital complex has also been initiated.
Speaking on the tragedy, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said, "A committee has been formed to investigate the cause(s) of the incident. We will provide all possible help to the affected families."
Meanwhile, this morning, irate family members and relatives of victims staged a sit-in outside the hospital demanding justice. "Politicians are merely posing for photographs. We will continue our protest until justice is served," they said.
