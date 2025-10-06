ETV Bharat / state

'He Died Before My Eyes': Eyewitnesses Recount Horror After Deadly Fire At Jaipur's SMS Hospital

Jaipur: Scenes outside Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital were heartbreaking to say the least. People who survived Sunday night's deadly blaze were seen tending to their loved ones, while those who lost their family members wept uncontrollably. Recounting chaos and desperation during fire mishap in hospital ICU which killed at least eight patients, eyewitnesses and relatives of victims alleged that fire extinguishers failed and hospital staff fled instead of offering help. They said rescue efforts were carried out by attendants, police and the fire brigade teams.

"The fire extinguishers were not working properly, and the hospital administration did not assist in evacuating the patients from the ICU," alleged an eyewitness.

Late on Sunday night, a suspected short circuit triggered a massive fire in the ICU ward on the second floor of the Trauma Center at SMS hospital. Within minutes, the entire area was filled with smoke. Chaos unfolded as 24 patients were admitted in the ICU when the fire broke out. Attendants carried their patients along with their beds to the road. While more than half a dozen patients died of suffocation, condition of a few remains critical.

When a team of ETV Bharat reached the spot, the charred remains of beds and medical equipment revealed the intensity of the blaze. There was widespread damage inside the ICU where the false ceiling had collapsed and melted plastic coverings were scattered all around.

Constable Harimohan recalls desperate rescue efforts after fire mishap at Sawai Mansingh hospital (ETV Bharat)

A woman who runs a tea stall outside the hospital said, "There was panic everywhere. When we saw people running helter skelter, we rushed to the ward and helped bring patients out.

Among those grieving is one Puran Singh, whose wife was among the victims. The couple from Bharatpur had come to Sawai Mansingh for treatment after she broke a bone while riding pillion with her son. "The doctor had said she would be discharged soon. I was waiting for her to be discharged this morning, but fate had other plans," said Singh, unable to hold back tears as he sits outside the hospital to receive his wife's body.

He further alleged that patients and attendants informed the ward boy about the fire, but the latter didn't pay heed.

Another eyewitness narrated how some patients were being rushed out on stretchers. "I saw patients lying on the road outside the trauma ward. One of them died before my eyes. It is traumatising," he said.