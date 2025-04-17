ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Court Denies Bail To Three Accused Of Threatening Rajasthan Deputy CM

Jaipur: Jaipur Metropolitan Sessions Court has refused to grant bail to Wasim Khan, Mohammad Ashraf and Junaid, the accused in the case of threatening to kill Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa. Presiding officer Nandini Vyas said in her order that committing such an incident while in jail is tantamount to challenging security. The allegations levelled against the accused are challenging the law and order and terrorising society. If they are granted bail, the case investigation may be affected. Therefore, it is not appropriate to grant them bail.

In their bail applications, the accused stated that none of them had made the threatening call to the Police Control Room. No mobile phone or SIM card was found in their possession, and they were not in contact with the other accused. Hence, they claimed they were not part of any criminal conspiracy and were falsely implicated. They requested the court to release them on bail.

Opposing the bail, Public Prosecutor Liaquat Ali said the accused were involved in organised crime and had threatened to kill the Deputy Chief Minister. The investigation revealed that Junaid had purchased a SIM card in his name and, along with Mohammad Ashraf, gave it to a prisoner in Central Jail. Using this SIM, another accused, Vikram Singh, made the threatening call to the Deputy CM from inside the jail.