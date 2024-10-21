ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Couple Dies By Suicide Over Spat On Karva Chauth

The 38-year-old husband killed himself after getting to know his wife died of suicide following his late arrival from the office on Karwa Chauth.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Jaipur Couple Dies By Suicide Over Spat On Karva Chauth
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: A 35-year-old woman died by suicide in the Harmara police station area on the night of Karva Chauth. Soon after receiving the information, her husband, Ghanshyam Bunkar, 38, also took his life, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Nangal Siras village on Sunday night, they said. According to Station House Officer Udaybhan, "The body of the couple was recovered at Sunday midnight after they were identified by their kin."

The police kept the bodies in the mortuary of Kanwatia Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said meanwhile, after receiving the information of his wife's death, Ghanshyam sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp. "In which he wrote - I have lost. He also mentioned two other persons and wrote, "They would help you (his brother), and you could work on my ID," they added.

The deceased Ghanshyam used to work in network marketing, and the duo have a 13-year-old son Ayush and an 8-year-old daughter Nikki, police said.

On the night of Karva Chauth, there was a quarrel between the couple regarding Ghanshyam coming home late. Thereafter, at around 12:30 am, the woman left the house in anger. Ghanshyam followed her and reached Jayarampura Bridge, but by then it was too late, and his wife died by suicide, the police added.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Jaipur: A 35-year-old woman died by suicide in the Harmara police station area on the night of Karva Chauth. Soon after receiving the information, her husband, Ghanshyam Bunkar, 38, also took his life, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Nangal Siras village on Sunday night, they said. According to Station House Officer Udaybhan, "The body of the couple was recovered at Sunday midnight after they were identified by their kin."

The police kept the bodies in the mortuary of Kanwatia Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said meanwhile, after receiving the information of his wife's death, Ghanshyam sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp. "In which he wrote - I have lost. He also mentioned two other persons and wrote, "They would help you (his brother), and you could work on my ID," they added.

The deceased Ghanshyam used to work in network marketing, and the duo have a 13-year-old son Ayush and an 8-year-old daughter Nikki, police said.

On the night of Karva Chauth, there was a quarrel between the couple regarding Ghanshyam coming home late. Thereafter, at around 12:30 am, the woman left the house in anger. Ghanshyam followed her and reached Jayarampura Bridge, but by then it was too late, and his wife died by suicide, the police added.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARMADA POLICE STATIONCOUPLE SUICIDE IN JAIPURCOUPLE SUICIDE CASESUICIDE CASECOUPLE SUICIDE ON KARWA CHAUTH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.