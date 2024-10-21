Jaipur Couple Dies By Suicide Over Spat On Karva Chauth

Jaipur: A 35-year-old woman died by suicide in the Harmara police station area on the night of Karva Chauth. Soon after receiving the information, her husband, Ghanshyam Bunkar, 38, also took his life, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Nangal Siras village on Sunday night, they said. According to Station House Officer Udaybhan, "The body of the couple was recovered at Sunday midnight after they were identified by their kin."

The police kept the bodies in the mortuary of Kanwatia Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said meanwhile, after receiving the information of his wife's death, Ghanshyam sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp. "In which he wrote - I have lost. He also mentioned two other persons and wrote, "They would help you (his brother), and you could work on my ID," they added.

The deceased Ghanshyam used to work in network marketing, and the duo have a 13-year-old son Ayush and an 8-year-old daughter Nikki, police said.

On the night of Karva Chauth, there was a quarrel between the couple regarding Ghanshyam coming home late. Thereafter, at around 12:30 am, the woman left the house in anger. Ghanshyam followed her and reached Jayarampura Bridge, but by then it was too late, and his wife died by suicide, the police added.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.