Jaipur Coaching Accident: Investigation Team Suspects Spraying, NSUI Continues Protests

The report submitted regarding the Jaipur Coaching accident suggested that the incident may have been caused by spraying done by any student.

Protests at a coaching centre where 10 students faint due to gas leak in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Jaipur: A report has been submitted by the Deputy Commissioner of Mansarovar Zone regarding the incident at Utkarsh Coaching Center, Gopalpura Bypass, where 10 students fainted on December 15. The report, submitted on Tuesday, December 17, suggested that the incident may not have been caused by sewer gas but by spraying done by any student.

The incident took place at 6:45 pm on December 15 in the Mahesh Nagar police station area, after which the affected students were hospitalised. Authorities sealed the coaching centre on December 16 pending an investigation.

Under the leadership of Greater Municipal Corporation Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Katara, the inquiry found no evidence of gas leaks from air conditioning systems or sewer chambers. Currently, CCTV footage is being investigated.

The Jaipur municipal corporation's team also inspected sewer lines and chambers around the coaching centre, but no blockages or methane gas emissions were detected. Meanwhile, an FSL team visited the site on December 16 and collected samples of sewerage water and dust for further analysis.

During a protest staged by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on December 16, Rajasthan President Vinod Jakhar was arrested and released on bail after 24 hours. Speaking after his release, Jakhar said the fight for student safety would continue.

He emphasised that unless concrete measures are taken for the safety of the students, the protest would intensify. "The police may put me in jail, but I will not step back. The (Rajasthan) government must take immediate steps to ensure student safety and protect their rights," Jakhar said.

NSUI has made several demands including a detailed investigation of the incident.

1. Detailed Investigations: Standards of all coaching institutes must be examined, and the basis for granting NOCs (No Objection Certificates) should be clarified.

2. Strict Actions: Authorities and institutions found guilty should face strict action.

3. Legislation for Coaching Institutes: The government should regulate coaching fees and career counselling courses to reduce the financial burden on students and their families.

4. Batch Size Limits: The number of students per batch in coaching institutes must be capped with stringent standards for implementation.

5. Mandatory Safety Measures: Coaching institutes should be required to provide medical facilities and mental health counsellors to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

TAGGED:

STUDENTS FAINTED IN COACHING JAIPUR COACHING ACCIDENT REPORT DEMAND OF NSUI IN COACHING CASE JAIPUR COACHING ACCIDENT

