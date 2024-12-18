ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Coaching Accident: Investigation Team Suspects Spraying, NSUI Continues Protests

Jaipur: A report has been submitted by the Deputy Commissioner of Mansarovar Zone regarding the incident at Utkarsh Coaching Center, Gopalpura Bypass, where 10 students fainted on December 15. The report, submitted on Tuesday, December 17, suggested that the incident may not have been caused by sewer gas but by spraying done by any student.

The incident took place at 6:45 pm on December 15 in the Mahesh Nagar police station area, after which the affected students were hospitalised. Authorities sealed the coaching centre on December 16 pending an investigation.

Under the leadership of Greater Municipal Corporation Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Katara, the inquiry found no evidence of gas leaks from air conditioning systems or sewer chambers. Currently, CCTV footage is being investigated.

The Jaipur municipal corporation's team also inspected sewer lines and chambers around the coaching centre, but no blockages or methane gas emissions were detected. Meanwhile, an FSL team visited the site on December 16 and collected samples of sewerage water and dust for further analysis.

During a protest staged by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on December 16, Rajasthan President Vinod Jakhar was arrested and released on bail after 24 hours. Speaking after his release, Jakhar said the fight for student safety would continue.

He emphasised that unless concrete measures are taken for the safety of the students, the protest would intensify. "The police may put me in jail, but I will not step back. The (Rajasthan) government must take immediate steps to ensure student safety and protect their rights," Jakhar said.

NSUI has made several demands including a detailed investigation of the incident.