Rajasthan Bizman Duped Of Rs 3 Crore Through 'Fake Tesla Deal'; Police Launch Probe
Notably, Tesla itself had filed a case against the accused in Delhi High Court, accusing him of illegally using its name/trademark to strike business deals.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:56 AM IST
Jaipur: A businessman here in Rajasthan has been allegedly defrauded of Rs three crore after being lured into a fake dealership agreement in the name of Elon Musk's Tesla company.
The matter came to fore after victim Amit Agarwal, who runs a logistics and warehouse business, lodged a complaint through court at Vishwakarma police station against one Kavindra Khurana.
According to the complaint, accused Khurana met Agarwal by posing as an authorised representative of Tesla. He promised to appoint Agarwal as Tesla's agent in Rajasthan and asked him to pay Rs three crore as a security deposit and construction of a warehouse for the company's operations. Khurana assured victim Agarwal that he would cover the warehouse rent, the complaint mentioned.
Trusting him, Agarwal deposited the amount and built the warehouse. As per the agreement, Khurana sent some batteries and other items to the warehouse, to give an impression that the business deal was legitimate. For some time, Khurana also paid the warehouse rent and a minimum guarantee amount.
However, the accused soon began delaying payments and eventually stopped returning money, giving excuses every time the complainant asked for the security deposit. Finally, when Agarwal inquired using his own means, he found out that Khurana had no link with Tesla. On the contrary, he was shocked to discover that Tesla itself had filed a case against him in the Delhi High Court, accusing him of illegally using its name and trademark to strike business deals.
He then approached the court, following which a case was registered at Vishwakarma police station. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.
"A complaint was filed by a businessman, based on which we have registered a case, ASI Narendra Kumar has been assigned to investigate the matter," said Station Officer Ravindra Singh.
