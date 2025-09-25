ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Bizman Duped Of Rs 3 Crore Through 'Fake Tesla Deal'; Police Launch Probe

Jaipur: A businessman here in Rajasthan has been allegedly defrauded of Rs three crore after being lured into a fake dealership agreement in the name of Elon Musk's Tesla company.

The matter came to fore after victim Amit Agarwal, who runs a logistics and warehouse business, lodged a complaint through court at Vishwakarma police station against one Kavindra Khurana.

According to the complaint, accused Khurana met Agarwal by posing as an authorised representative of Tesla. He promised to appoint Agarwal as Tesla's agent in Rajasthan and asked him to pay Rs three crore as a security deposit and construction of a warehouse for the company's operations. Khurana assured victim Agarwal that he would cover the warehouse rent, the complaint mentioned.

Trusting him, Agarwal deposited the amount and built the warehouse. As per the agreement, Khurana sent some batteries and other items to the warehouse, to give an impression that the business deal was legitimate. For some time, Khurana also paid the warehouse rent and a minimum guarantee amount.