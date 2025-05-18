International Museum Day: Jaipur's Albert Hall Museum Is Treasure Trove Of Art

Jaipur: The Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur is a delight for anyone having a keen interest in History. The venue draws people not only from India but even abroad who have an academic or general interest in historical artefacts as they get to see a whole range under a single roof.

This is a museum that houses an Egyptian mummy and has a unique architecture where there are names of makers inscribed on every pillar. The foundation of this museum was laid in 1876 during the visit of Prince of Wales Albert Edward and it was thrown open to the public in 1887.

Inside Albert Hall Museum (ETV Bharat)

It is the oldest museum in Rajasthan where on display are various artefacts, antique jewels, statues made of ivory, stone and metals and a coin collection. It is a glowing example of Indo-Saracenic architecture.

The Archeological and Museum Director disclosed that the construction of this museum had started during the reign of Raja Ram Singh, and it was completed during the rule of Raja Madho Singh. “It was earlier known as Jaipur Museum. Now it is also known as the Central State Museum. One gets to see different crafts here. In 1883 an exhibition was organized in the Old State Assembly after which several artists had gifted their works to this museum. Some collections were purchased by the King while replicas of others were also made,” he said.

Swords displayed inside the museum (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, Albert Hall is one building where one gets to see a combination of architecture of several countries. There are pictures on display of the royal family of Jaipur alongside the state emblems, the artworks from India as well as other countries and graffiti on display in the gallery.

The pillars of the building are an interesting example of artwork. Not only do they bear an inscription of the names of makers, their craftsmanship is enchanting. The inscription of names tells that in the earlier days the artists or architects worked for recognition while money was secondary.

Egyptian mummy in the museum (ETV Bharat)

The Egyptian mummy is a major draw at the museum, and the area housing it is an example of the Indo-Arabic style of construction. This mummy dates back to 322 BC and is intriguing for every visitor.

Museum Superintendent Mahendra Kumar Nimhal disclosed that at the time of its construction, the cost incurred was Rs 5 lakh.

Another interesting article on display at the museum is a Persian carpet dating back to 1622. It has a wide collection of carpets categorized under 45 categories that leave a visitor enchanted.

The other major attractions include sections on blue pottery from Japan and other countries, metal objects, paintings, textiles and wooden arts. There are 18 galleries that offer a treat for the visitors. The museum is also a centre of information and learning for those having an interest in the history of art.