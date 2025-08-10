ETV Bharat / state

Jain Monk Warns of Hunger Strike, Possible Armed Protest Over Mumbai Kabutarkhana Closure

Mumbai: Jain Muni Nilesh Chandra has warned the Maharashtra government of a nationwide agitation if the decision to close pigeon houses is not reversed. Speaking to reporters near the Dadar Pigeon House, he said the Jain community would follow the path of Satyagraha and begin a hunger strike on August 13 — but if necessary, “we will also take up arms for religion.”

He stressed that Jainism teaches kindness to all life, from ants to elephants, yet the community was “being targeted for political reasons ahead of elections.” He said the community respected the Constitution, courts, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but “if someone goes against our religion, we will not respect the courts either.”

The monk announced that after the Paryushan festival, “we will not sit still.” He claimed 10 lakh Jains from across the country would join the hunger strike in Mumbai. He also accused the municipal corporation and police of siding with builders, warning that the community “will not tolerate” any move that endangers its traditions.