Jain Community Objects To Closure Of Pigeon House In Mumbai's Dadar, Conducts Prayer Meeting
Published : October 11, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST|
Updated : October 11, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
Mumbai: The Jain community has strongly objected to the closure of the Pigeon House at Dadar by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) even as a religious leader stoked controversy by saying it does not matter if a few people die due to health problems caused by the bird's droppings and feathers.
The Mahavir Mission Trust organised a special prayer meeting for the birds and announced formation of a Jan Kalyan Party for the upcoming BMC elections. According to the principle of non-violence in Jainism, providing food and shelter to pigeons is considered a sacred duty.
However, as per the orders of the Bombay High Court, the civic body closed the Pigeon House in Dadar for health reasons. The community's members said owing to closure of the Pigeon House, the birds have been rendered homeless and often die in accidents.
"Our hearts ache when we see the sight of dead pigeons. While the Pigeon House at Dadar has been closed, 50 others in Mumbai are still functioning," said Jain religious leader Nilesh Muni Maharaj at a meeting jointly organised by Sakal Jain Samaj and Rajasthani Chhattis Kom, Mumbai.
The members of the community alleged the builders' lobby and political leaders are responsible for closure of the Pigeon House. The community sent out the message, 'Save Pigeons-Adopt Compassion' and demanded to open the Pigeon House.
Former corporator Puran Doshi claimed it is a ploy to give away the land on which the Pigeon House stood to builders. "There is no evidence that anyone has died because of the pigeons. Dust also causes death, so should all construction sites in Mumbai be closed? Chickens cause bird flu, should their sale be stopped?" he asked.
Meanwhile, Kaivalya Ratna Maharaj, a religious leader said, "How does it matter if one or two persons die because of the pigeons."
Speaking at the Jain Dharma Sabha held at Dadar, Jain monk Nilesh Muni announced formation of Jan Kalyan Party for the municipal elections. He warned that the grand coalition government will collapse because of pigeons.
"They want to bring pigeons to politics. We will not forget our religion. Jain society pays the most taxes. Now we are going to have our own organization. We will field our candidates for the municipal corporation... We want a party of pigeons," he said.
Another religious leader Sureshji Maharaj said, "A pigeon is a bird and killing it is akin to killing Shankara." He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to "declare pigeon and cow as national bird and animal."
Muni claimed that Jains pay most of the taxes in Mumbai. Responding to it, MNS leader Avinash Abhyankar said, "Do you want to claim Mumbai by paying taxes? It is the greatness of the Marathi people that we gave space to people from other provinces. And now they are claiming our land".
The BMC had imposed a ban on feeding pigeons after residents of the Dadar Pigeon House area complained of health issues. On August 6, this year, the Jain community took an aggressive stance and removed the tarpaulin over the Pigeon House which led to tension in the area.
On August 13, the Bombay High Court ordered the formation of an expert committee to study the effects of pigeon feathers and droppings on human health. The Urban Development Department issued a government decision in this regard on August 22. The committee is yet to submit its report.
