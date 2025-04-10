ETV Bharat / state

Jailed Separatist Leader's House Among Two Raided In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted fresh raids at the residential houses of two members of a banned separatist organisation in Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The action was part of a continued crackdown against the separatists in the valley, they said.

A police official said the searches were carried out at the residential houses of proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat members Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah, in the Rawalpora area here and Mohd Ashraf Laya in the Barzulla area here.

This comes amid eleven separatist organisations severing their ties with the Hurriyat Conference, an amalgam of over two dozen separatist outfits in the region. They denounced the ideology of Hurriyat and pledged allegiance to India.

Home Minister Amit Shah declared separatism, which was seen as an essential part of Kashmir’s political narrative, as a ‘history’ last month.

Peer Saifullah, once a close aide of Hurriyat Chairman late Syed Ali Geelani, has been in Tihar Jail on charges of funding militants and separatist activities since 2017.

The searches were carried out under the ongoing investigations into the cases filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) “to dismantle the remnants of the secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.