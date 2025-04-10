Jailed Separatist Leader's House Among Two Raided In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted fresh raids at the residential houses of two members of a banned separatist organisation in Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The action was part of a continued crackdown against the separatists in the valley, they said.
A police official said the searches were carried out at the residential houses of proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat members Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah, in the Rawalpora area here and Mohd Ashraf Laya in the Barzulla area here.
This comes amid eleven separatist organisations severing their ties with the Hurriyat Conference, an amalgam of over two dozen separatist outfits in the region. They denounced the ideology of Hurriyat and pledged allegiance to India.
Home Minister Amit Shah declared separatism, which was seen as an essential part of Kashmir’s political narrative, as a ‘history’ last month.
Peer Saifullah, once a close aide of Hurriyat Chairman late Syed Ali Geelani, has been in Tihar Jail on charges of funding militants and separatist activities since 2017.
The searches were carried out under the ongoing investigations into the cases filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) “to dismantle the remnants of the secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
The police spokesperson said incriminating materials, including books, letterheads, pamphlets and letters related to the investigation, were recovered from the house of Peer Saifullah.
“They have accordingly been seized in the presence of the magistrate and independent witness as per proper legal procedures. The investigation of the case is going on,” he added.
Peer Saifullah, alongside over two dozen separatists, is behind bars on charges ranging from supporting militancy to terror funding, leaving the Hurriyat ineffective on the ground.
Many of its constituents, including the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Mohammad Abbas Ansari, were banned for five years on charges of supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities on March 11.
The police spokesperson said they remained committed to maintaining peace and security, and any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.
