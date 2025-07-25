Jailed MP Rashid’s Party Hails Delhi High Court Notice To NIA On Rs 1.45 Lakh Daily Expenses

Srinagar: The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) hailed the Delhi High Court decision issuing notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) over exorbitant travel expenses on jailed Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid for attending the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.
The case pertains to levying Rs 1.45 lakh travel and security charges per day on Engineer Rashid to participate in parliamentary proceedings, the party said.
“We welcome the Delhi High Court’s decision to issue notice to the SSP NIA on this grave concern. Engineer Rashid is not just an accused but an elected Member of Parliament. Imposing such unaffordable expenses on him is discriminatory and deeply undemocratic," said AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.
According to him, the case has been listed on July 29 for arguments, which is also the date fixed for hearing Rashid's regular bail application.
Inam said the party is committed to exploring democratic and legal avenue to ensure justice, dignity and full representation for the people of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.
"The question is simple—can a duly elected MP be financially handicapped from entering Parliament? The voice of the people of Baramulla must not be silenced. We hope the Court intervenes with fairness and constitutional clarity," he added.
Rashid won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency by defeating Omar Abdullah, who is currently the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, by a heavy margin of votes. He contested the polls while in jail. He was arrested by the NIA in 2016.
