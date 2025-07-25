ETV Bharat / state

Jailed MP Rashid’s Party Hails Delhi High Court Notice To NIA On Rs 1.45 Lakh Daily Expenses

Srinagar: The Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) hailed the Delhi High Court decision issuing notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) over exorbitant travel expenses on jailed Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid for attending the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The case pertains to levying Rs 1.45 lakh travel and security charges per day on Engineer Rashid to participate in parliamentary proceedings, the party said.

“We welcome the Delhi High Court’s decision to issue notice to the SSP NIA on this grave concern. Engineer Rashid is not just an accused but an elected Member of Parliament. Imposing such unaffordable expenses on him is discriminatory and deeply undemocratic," said AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.

According to him, the case has been listed on July 29 for arguments, which is also the date fixed for hearing Rashid's regular bail application.