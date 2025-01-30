ETV Bharat / state

Jailed Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid To Go On Hunger Strike In Tihar Jail, Announces His Party

Srinagar: Jailed Member of Parliament and maverick political leader from Kashmir, Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid will launch a hunger strike in New Delhi's Tihar jail from Friday against disallowing him to attend the Budget Session of the Parliament.

Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) General Secretary Advocate G N Shaheen announced about the hunger strike in Srinagar at a press conference.

Shaheen said the jailed MP has repeatedly applied for bail to attend the budget session in the parliament starting Friday but he is being denied the bail.

He said that to show solidarity with their AIP leader, the party leaders will also observe the hunger strike in Srinagar and in Jammu.