Jailed Kashmir MP Er Rashid Hospitalised Amid Prolonged Hunger Strike In Delhi; CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Concern

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged authorities to ensure jailed MP Engineer Rashid receives proper medical care as his hunger strike continues.

Engineer Rashid walking out of Tihar jail after a Delhi court granted him bail ahead of J&K Legislative Assembly election last year (File Photo: ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed concern over the health of jailed MP, Engineer Rashid, who is on a hunger strike at the Tihar jail, while calling on authorities to take due care of the Kashmir parliamentarian.

“Very concerned to hear about Engineer Rashid having to be shifted to hospital,” Omar wrote on X. The Chief Minister said it was "imperative that authorities take proper care and ensure his condition does not deteriorate while the court arrives at a considered decision on his bail plea".

According to Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, the health condition of their party president has reportedly deteriorated as his indefinite hunger strike entered its eighth consecutive day on Friday.

Imprisoned in Tihar jail on terror funding charges since 2019, the Member of Parliament from north Kashmir’s Baramulla has been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi for medical attention, he added.

“Er Rashid’s health situation is deeply alarming. Despite his critical condition, his voice for justice remains unyielding. We urge the authorities to prioritise his medical care and ensure he receives immediate and comprehensive treatment,” said Inam.

Inam Un Nabi further emphasised that the continued incarceration and deteriorating health of Er Rashid is a matter of serious concern. “We appeal to the government and relevant authorities to address this issue urgently. Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done," he added.

This comes after the Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order in the plea filed by Engineer Rashid seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing budget session in the Parliament.

