Jailed Former Minister Senthil Balaji Admitted In Hospital Due To Chest Pain

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 7:18 PM IST

Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June 2023 in connection with a money laundering case. The DMK leader suffered chest pain in Puzhal jail and was admitted to the Omandurar Government Hospital.

File photo of Senthil Balaji (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested in the case of illegal money transfer, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday following chest pain.

Balaji has been lodged in Puzhal Jail for the past one year. In the past, he has undergone heart surgeries before being arrested and jailed. He has been under continuous observation of a doctor in the prison and apart from that, medical tests are being done on him from time to time in the jail.

The Madras High Court has rejected his bail pleas. On Sunday, while in jail, Senthil Balaji suddenly developed chest pain and fell ill. Subsequently, Senthil Balaji was taken to Chennai Stanley Government Hospital under heavy police protection from the Puzhal Jail, senior police officials said.

The DMK leader was initially treated there and then taken to Omandurar Government Hospital for further treatment. He has been admitted to the Omandurar Government Hospital and is under observation of the doctors. Further, based on the advice given by the doctors at the hospital, he will be taken back to jail, the senior police officials added.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

