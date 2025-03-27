ETV Bharat / state

UP: Jailed Ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana Booked For Misbehaving With Jailor

Muzaffarnagar: Incarcerated ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana has been booked in a fresh case for allegedly misbehaving with the jailor and possessing a mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chand Bhagel said that a case had been registered against Rana based on a complaint filed by jailor Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"We have registered a case against ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana for misbehaving and keeping a mobile in jail on the complaint of jailor of district jail Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday. Investigations are underway," Bhagel told reporters.