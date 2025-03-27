ETV Bharat / state

UP: Jailed Ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana Booked For Misbehaving With Jailor

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chand Bhagel said that a case had been registered against Rana based on a complaint filed by the jailor.

UP: Jailed Ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana Booked For Misbehaving With Jailor
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

Muzaffarnagar: Incarcerated ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana has been booked in a fresh case for allegedly misbehaving with the jailor and possessing a mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chand Bhagel said that a case had been registered against Rana based on a complaint filed by jailor Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"We have registered a case against ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana for misbehaving and keeping a mobile in jail on the complaint of jailor of district jail Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday. Investigations are underway," Bhagel told reporters.

According to the complaint, a mobile phone was recovered from Rana's possession. When questioned about the mobile, Rana allegedly misbehaved and issued threats to the jailor, he said.

Rana was arrested on December 5, 2024, for obstructing GST officials during raids at a steel factory.

Muzaffarnagar: Incarcerated ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana has been booked in a fresh case for allegedly misbehaving with the jailor and possessing a mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chand Bhagel said that a case had been registered against Rana based on a complaint filed by jailor Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"We have registered a case against ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana for misbehaving and keeping a mobile in jail on the complaint of jailor of district jail Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday. Investigations are underway," Bhagel told reporters.

According to the complaint, a mobile phone was recovered from Rana's possession. When questioned about the mobile, Rana allegedly misbehaved and issued threats to the jailor, he said.

Rana was arrested on December 5, 2024, for obstructing GST officials during raids at a steel factory.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EX MLA BOOKED FOR MISBEHAVIOURSHAHNAWAZ RANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.