Jailed Bangladeshi Has Fake Birth Certificates Issued From Ghaziabad, Rae Bareli; NIA Probes

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Tuesday conducted investigations into a fake birth certificate case involving a Bangladeshi youth, who was arrested from Bengaluru some days back under an operation to stop infiltration from the neighbouring country, at the district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

Accused, identified as Mohammad Zakir, had claimed to be a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district but during investigation it was revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national. Also, he was found possessing two birth certificates, one issued from Pyarepur in Salon of Rae Bareli and another from Ghaziabad.

Following which, investigations have been launched in the fake birth certificate case and NIA officials reached Salon to conducted a confidential investigation about Zakir, who is presently lodged in jail.

The NIA team reached the district headquarters this morning. To begin with, all the forms were checked at the CMO office, then deputy SP Rajan, who was part of the team from Kerala, and assistant Santosh Kumar from Bengaluru, took information about the certificate issuing procedure.