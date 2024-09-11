ETV Bharat / state

Jailed Bangladeshi Has Fake Birth Certificates Issued From Ghaziabad, Rae Bareli; NIA Probes

The NIA is investigating into the birth certificate issuing process after a Bangladeshi national, arrested from Bengaluru, was found possessing certificates issued from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Rae Bareli.

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Tuesday conducted investigations into a fake birth certificate case involving a Bangladeshi youth, who was arrested from Bengaluru some days back under an operation to stop infiltration from the neighbouring country, at the district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

Accused, identified as Mohammad Zakir, had claimed to be a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district but during investigation it was revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national. Also, he was found possessing two birth certificates, one issued from Pyarepur in Salon of Rae Bareli and another from Ghaziabad.

Following which, investigations have been launched in the fake birth certificate case and NIA officials reached Salon to conducted a confidential investigation about Zakir, who is presently lodged in jail.

The NIA team reached the district headquarters this morning. To begin with, all the forms were checked at the CMO office, then deputy SP Rajan, who was part of the team from Kerala, and assistant Santosh Kumar from Bengaluru, took information about the certificate issuing procedure.

After this, the NIA team reached the panchayat department and took information about the suspended panchayat secretary and collected a photocopy of his suspension order.

CMO Dr Virendra Singh said that NIA officials had arrived at the office and they left after taking information about the process of issuing birth certificates.

