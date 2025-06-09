Jagannath Snana Yatra 2025: 70 Platoons of Forces To Ensure Seamless Darshan, Security In Puri Temple

Bhubaneswar: Preparations are in full swing for the auspicious Debasnana Purnima scheduled for June 11 at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The Odisha Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure seamless darshan, safety, and traffic management.
In a preparatory meeting chaired by IG (central range) S. Praveen Kumar, it was decided that 70 platoons of police force, 4 ACP-rank commandants, and 450 officers would be deployed to manage the large number of devotees expected during the ritual. Puri SP Vinit Agrawal and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.
'Snana Purnima', also known as 'Snana Yatra', marks the ceremonial bathing of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with 108 pots of sacred water, followed by their grand adornment in Hati Besha (elephant attire). Following the sacred ritual, the deities undergo a recuperation period known as Anasara, leading up to their much-awaited reappearance during Ratha Yatra.
Authorities emphasised that the security personnel would ensure smooth crowd movement, prevent congestion, and enhance overall safety during the festival. Special attention will also be given to traffic regulations to facilitate hassle-free travel for devotees heading to Puri.
Security, traffic management
On the day of the festival, the police will take charge to ensure a seamless experience for visitors and effective traffic management. The police have installed barricades to ensure devotees go for organised viewing of the deity during the ceremonial bathing process.
Advanced AI surveillance cameras are being utilised to monitor the festivities and ensure a safe atmosphere for all attendees. These cameras are linked to a central control room for real-time oversight.
AI surveillance for enhanced monitoring
A newly established integrated control room, equipped with AI-powered cameras, will oversee the security across the festival grounds. Superintendent of Police (SP) Binita Agrawal confirmed these preparations during a conversation with media persons.
Authorities said traffic management plans have been meticulously designed to accommodate the influx of devotees and tourists, minimising congestion in and around the temple area.
Cultural significance
'Snana Yatra' is a culturally significant event, drawing thousands of devotees each year. Such tight security protocols are considered crucial for maintaining the sanctity of the ritual and safety of devotees.