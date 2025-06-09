ETV Bharat / state

Jagannath Snana Yatra 2025: 70 Platoons of Forces To Ensure Seamless Darshan, Security In Puri Temple

Bhubaneswar: Preparations are in full swing for the auspicious Debasnana Purnima scheduled for June 11 at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The Odisha Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure seamless darshan, safety, and traffic management.

In a preparatory meeting chaired by IG (central range) S. Praveen Kumar, it was decided that 70 platoons of police force, 4 ACP-rank commandants, and 450 officers would be deployed to manage the large number of devotees expected during the ritual. Puri SP Vinit Agrawal and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

'Snana Purnima', also known as 'Snana Yatra', marks the ceremonial bathing of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with 108 pots of sacred water, followed by their grand adornment in Hati Besha (elephant attire). Following the sacred ritual, the deities undergo a recuperation period known as Anasara, leading up to their much-awaited reappearance during Ratha Yatra.

Authorities emphasised that the security personnel would ensure smooth crowd movement, prevent congestion, and enhance overall safety during the festival. Special attention will also be given to traffic regulations to facilitate hassle-free travel for devotees heading to Puri.

Security, traffic management

On the day of the festival, the police will take charge to ensure a seamless experience for visitors and effective traffic management. The police have installed barricades to ensure devotees go for organised viewing of the deity during the ceremonial bathing process.