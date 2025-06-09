Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Renewed Covid-19 Cases Give Authorities Scare; Guidelines Issued

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha gears up for the Rath Yatra festival on June 27, Covid-19 rears its ugly head again, prompting the authorities to scale up arrangements to tackle any emergency situation that may arise out of the surging cases.

The state government on Friday urged people with Covid symptoms to avoid large gatherings during the upcoming Rath Yatra. As part of precautionary measures to control the possible spread of the virus, the state's health department issued special guidelines for Rath Yatra.

The annual chariot festival draws lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad to the holy town of Puri. The auspicious event also witnesses huge gatherings in several districts.

The public health director Nilakantha Mishra urged people not to go to crowded places if one has Covid-like symptoms. The people suffering from cold and flu, aged people or people with co-morbidities have been barred from attending the Rath Yatra chariot pulling. Similarly, people having weak immunity due to other critical diseases have also been asked not to attend the festivities.

Those intending to attend the festival have been asked to wear masks and sanitise their hands along with using clean drinking water. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Puri will be made operational and ambulance facilities will be kept ready. Health Secretary Aswathy S will supervise all the preparations.

Similarly, the number of beds in Puri hospital will be increased. The number of Covid positive cases patients in the state has reached 30. Currently, there are 23 active cases and seven people have recovered. The Covid positive patients are undergoing treatment at home, said Mishra.

"A Pink Help Desk will be set up by Puri Police at the North Gate to help women during the festivities. So far, 198 women devotees have lodged complaints there. Various police stations in Puri district have been contacted through the Pink Help Desk and the matter has been resolved. Puri Police is committed to the festival peaceful and orderly," said Puri SP Vinit Agarwal.