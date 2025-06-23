Dhanbad: As the date of Jagannath Rath Yatra inches closer, preparations are afoot across the country, let alone the abode of Sri Jagannath in Puri. Dhanbad in Jharkhand too is on the preparatory mood, this time students of IIT/ISM taking the lead to give a twist to the event held by ISKCON, with their innovation of a hydraulic-driven chariot.

About 40 feet tall, the chariot has been designed with a hydraulic canopy that can be raised or lowered by 18 feet using remote control, which seems to be an appropriate solution to roll on the city roads without affecting the overhead wires and obstacles during the procession.

Tech Touch To Tradition: Dhanbad IIT Students Design Hydraulic Chariots For Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 (ETV Bharat)

“This year, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra have a hydraulic chariot to travel on and this is the first of its kind in this region,” said ISKCON Dhanbad President Nam Das Prem Das. “It has been specially developed by the bright minds of IIT ISM Dhanbad, who have come up with a tech option that does not deviate from tradition," he adds.

Besides, the entire aesthetics have been reworked by the students like the colourful horses to the side bar and circular decorations.

The oldest and most traditional Rath Yatra in the state, modeled on the world-famous Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, will commence from the Sri Jagannath Temple in Dhansar.

As per the programme, the Trinity Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra will be taken from their temple and seated in Gundicha temple at the city’s Golf Ground. The deities remain there for three days when a series of devotional programmes, Harinam Sankirtan, cultural performances, and mass prasad distribution have been planned from June 27.

More than 40,000 devotees are expected to participate this year. Devotees, locals, priests, organising committees and volunteers are leaving no stone unturned to make the event a grand success.

Security, traffic regulation, and public amenities are being looked into as the Municipal Corporation, in coordination with the police administration, has undertaken measures for road cleaning, traffic control, medical assistance, and refreshment stalls along the chariot route.