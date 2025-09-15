ETV Bharat / state

Jagan Reddy’s NCLT Petition Bid For Political Mileage, Says Mother Vijayamma

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s petition before the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the transfer of shares in Saraswati Power Limited is nothing but an attempt to settle his long-standing political differences with his sister, YS Sharmila, alleged his mother, YS Vijayamma.

Vijayamma, in her appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai, said she was dragged into the quarrel between her children and regretted that Jagan was giving a “corporate colour” to a private family dispute for political mileage. "The gift deeds between family members hold priority in law, and that Jagan’s petition under Section 59 of the Companies Act was not a corporate matter but a fallout of political differences."

She said Jagan’s move was meant to tarnish reputations and extract political benefit. She recalled that Jagan, his wife Bharathi Reddy, and Classic Realty had challenged the Saraswati Power Board’s resolution transferring shares in her and Janardhan Reddy’s names. On July 29, the Hyderabad NCLT cancelled the transfer and restored the names of Jagan and others.

Contesting this, Vijayamma has approached the Chennai NCLAT through advocate M. Maharshi Vishwaraj, seeking a stay on the Hyderabad order. The appellate bench will soon hear her plea along with Saraswati Power’s petition.

Vijayamma detailed that Saraswati Power, formed in 1999 with 903.28 acres in Guntur, originally had her holding 48.99% of the shares, Jagan 29.88%, Bharathi Reddy 16.30%, and Classic Realty 4.83%. On July 26, 2021, Jagan and Bharathi transferred 74.26 lakh and 40.50 lakh shares, respectively, to her through gift deeds. She also purchased 11.38 lakh shares from Classic Realty for Rs 3.07 crore. Jagan later resigned as a director on August 14, 2021. None of these gift or purchase agreements was ever challenged in civil court, she said.