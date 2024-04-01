Jagan Reddy attends Iftar party in Andhra Pradesh as part of election canvassing

Kadiri (Andhra Pradesh): YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday attended an Iftar party here as part of his Memanta Siddham' ('we are all ready') election campaign bus tour.

The ruling party chief resumed his statewide electioneering tour after a gap of one day from Sanjeevapuram in Sri Satyasai district and canvassed through the villages of Batthulapalli, Mudigubba, Ramapuram, Patnam, Yerradoddi, Kutagula and Kadiri. On the fifth day of his bus tour, he passed through Motukapalle, Jogannapeta and S Mulakapalle and halted for the night at Chikatimanipalle. Reddy did not address any public meeting on Monday until Kadiri.

On Tuesday, he will resume the sixth day of his canvassing tour from Chikatimanipalle and pass through the villages of Vepurikota, Burrakayalakota Cross and Gollapalli to reach Madanapalle in Annamayya district, where he will address a public meeting. Later, he will pass through Nimmanapalli Cross, Boyakonda Cross, Chodepalli, Somala and halt for the night at Ammagaripalli.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district. Elections for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.