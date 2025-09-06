Jagan’s Brother Anil Reddy Under SIT Lens In Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case

Sources in the SIT said that the main accused Raj KC Reddy routed the bribe money to Jagan through his brother Anil.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has found crucial evidence pointing to the involvement of YS Anil Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the case, sources said.
According to the sources, the SIT probe has found that the main accused Raj KC Reddy collected bribes worth ₹50–60 crore every month from liquor supply companies and distilleries. The money was allegedly routed to Jagan through Anil Reddy and other political leaders, including Balaji Govindappa (A-33), MP Mithun Reddy (A-4), Vijayasai Reddy (A-5), P. Krishnamohan Reddy (A-32), and K. Dhanunjaya Reddy (A-31), added the sources. The details have also been cited in the remand reports.
Investigators are now examining the exact trail as to how the money moved from KC Reddy to Anil Reddy, who the intermediaries were and where it was finally delivered.
PA On Radar
Sources further disclosed that the SIT has identified Devaraju, Anil Reddy’s personal assistant, as a key link in the chain. Hailing from Shantipuram mandal in Chittoor district, he is believed to have been in constant touch with several accused. SIT officials have interrogated him for three consecutive days.
Sources said Devaraju initially denied any involvement or knowledge of the scam, but he was reportedly unsettled when confronted with technical evidence collected by investigators. His statements have now been recorded.
Anil Reddy’s profile
Anil Reddy, described as not only Jagan’s brother but also his closest confidant, lives in Chennai. He is rumored to have managed financial dealings on behalf of the former Chief Minister.
In the past, he ran a liquor business in Africa. Allegations also link him to the sand scam during the YSRCP regime, which was reportedly organized through JCKC and Pratima companies. In addition, he is accused of conducting extensive election surveys for the party and distributing cash to candidates.
The SIT now suspects that the bribe money from liquor deals may have been diverted through these very channels.
