Jagan’s Brother Anil Reddy Under SIT Lens In Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has found crucial evidence pointing to the involvement of YS Anil Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the case, sources said.

According to the sources, the SIT probe has found that the main accused Raj KC Reddy collected bribes worth ₹50–60 crore every month from liquor supply companies and distilleries. The money was allegedly routed to Jagan through Anil Reddy and other political leaders, including Balaji Govindappa (A-33), MP Mithun Reddy (A-4), Vijayasai Reddy (A-5), P. Krishnamohan Reddy (A-32), and K. Dhanunjaya Reddy (A-31), added the sources. The details have also been cited in the remand reports.

Investigators are now examining the exact trail as to how the money moved from KC Reddy to Anil Reddy, who the intermediaries were and where it was finally delivered.

PA On Radar

Sources further disclosed that the SIT has identified Devaraju, Anil Reddy’s personal assistant, as a key link in the chain. Hailing from Shantipuram mandal in Chittoor district, he is believed to have been in constant touch with several accused. SIT officials have interrogated him for three consecutive days.