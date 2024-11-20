ETV Bharat / state

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya's Health Deteriorates; Airlifted To Dehradun

Dehradun: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya has been admitted to a private hospital in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun after his health deteriorated due to respiratory problems.

It is understood that Rambhadracharya had difficulty breathing on Tuesday evening at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and was airlifted to Dehradun where he was admitted to Synergy Hospital located near Ballupur Chowk. A team of doctors from Synergy Hospital is treating the Hindu seer at the hospital. According to the hospital's managing director Dr Kamal Garg, Swami Rambhadracharya had respiratory problems and was admitted to the hospital late in the evening on Tuesday. Doctors hope that soon Swami Rambhadracharya will recover and be discharged from the hospital soon.

In February this year also, Swami Rambhadracharya's health suddenly deteriorated and was admitted to the same hospital in Dehradun. Swami Rambhadracharya had trouble breathing while narrating a story in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh at the time. He was later admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.