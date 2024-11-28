ETV Bharat / state

Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj's Daughter Consigned To Flames In Mathura

Dr Vishakha Tripathi died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday when she and her sisters were travelling to Delhi for a flight.

Devotees and mourners attend the final journey of Dr Vishakha Tripathi (ETV Bharat)
Mathura: Dr Vishakha Tripathi, daughter of Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj, died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday morning on her way to Delhi. Her mortal remains were taken to Prem Mandir in Vrindavan in an ambulance on the same day.

Her final journey started from Prem Mandir on Thursday and ended in the banks of Yamuna where she was consigned to flames by the son of her elder brother amid chantings of Vedic hymns. Tripathi was cremated at Keshi Ghat with peepal, gular, mango, tulsi, sandalwood and pure ghee. During her rites, 1,100 kg of flowers and Makhana were put on the body.

Her funeral procession, taken out at 6 am on Thursday, was attended by thousands of yellow-clad followers singing bhajanas, and kirtans and paying floral tributes in teary eyes.

Tripathi and her two sisters left Vrindavan for Delhi on November 24 to catch a flight to Singapore. Their car crashed into a container on the Noida Jewar Yamuna Expressway. Tripathi died on the spot and five people including her two sisters — Krishna Tripathi and Shyama Tripathi — were injured.

After the death of Kripalu Maharaj in a road fatality in 2013, Tripathi took over the reins of the Prem Mandir in Mathura and the temples in Mangarh of Pratapgarh. She was the president of the Kirti Mahal temple in Barsana of Mathura. She used to actively participate in social work and is a recipient of many national awards.

TAGGED:

