Jadavpur University To Digitise Works Of Pather Panchali Author Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay
Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Kolkata: Now you can reach Chander Pahar (the mountain of moons), the Adarsha Hindu Hotel and the village of Apu from Pather Panchali with just a click, as several letters and manuscripts of legendary writer Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay will be preserved in a digital archive to be maintained by the School of Cultural Texts and Records of Jadavpur University.
Trinankur Bandopadhyay, grandson of Bibhutibhushan, said the Bengali literati and researchers can easily use the information obtained from the digital archive. Initial discussions have already been held with the departmental authorities and the author's family in this regard, and the process will start soon.
The original manuscript of the timeless novel Pather Panchali, which earned the Oscars for auteur Satyajit Ray after making a film on it, was given to the National Library a long time ago. But Trinankur alleges that it is not easily accessible to those in need of it.
"The manuscript of Pather Panchali was given to the National Library long ago. But from what I heard, many people have to go through a cumbersome procedure to get their hands on the manuscript. So what is the benefit to the common people? Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay is not only my predecessor but also belongs to the Bengali literati. Despite being in the public domain, the manuscript has no value if a large section of the people can't access it easily. We want all the documents and writings of Bibhutibhushan to be preserved," he added.
Efforts are also being made to preserve several places in Kolkata and the state related to the author. The ancestral home in Barakpur near Bangaon-Gopalnagar has been listed as a heritage site. But the house is not being renovated or maintained properly. Therefore, the family has taken up the work, and funds are being collected for that purpose. An exhibition inspired by Bibhutibhushan's life, thoughts and sense of beauty has been arranged at Jodhpur Park in Kolkata since August 29.
"Bibhutibushan was born on September 12. From this date, we will try to keep some of his memorabilia at his ancestral house, as many visitors look to get something related to him. We are trying to keep the facsimile of the manuscripts of Pather Panchali or Aranyak or their fridge magnet sets," Trinankur said.
He said we tend to forget that the ancestral village of Bibhutibhushan is the village shown by Ray in his world-famous Pather Panchali. The character Apu grew up in this village amid Kuthie Math and the Ichamati River. "The land of the old house is next to the current residence, and we intend to renovate it gradually. There are many plans, but it is not possible without your help. Bibhutibhushan's legacy does not belong to us alone, but to all Bengalis," he added.
