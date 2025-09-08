ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur University To Digitise Works Of Pather Panchali Author Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay

Kolkata: Now you can reach Chander Pahar (the mountain of moons), the Adarsha Hindu Hotel and the village of Apu from Pather Panchali with just a click, as several letters and manuscripts of legendary writer Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay will be preserved in a digital archive to be maintained by the School of Cultural Texts and Records of Jadavpur University.

Trinankur Bandopadhyay, grandson of Bibhutibhushan, said the Bengali literati and researchers can easily use the information obtained from the digital archive. Initial discussions have already been held with the departmental authorities and the author's family in this regard, and the process will start soon.

The original manuscript of the timeless novel Pather Panchali, which earned the Oscars for auteur Satyajit Ray after making a film on it, was given to the National Library a long time ago. But Trinankur alleges that it is not easily accessible to those in need of it.

"The manuscript of Pather Panchali was given to the National Library long ago. But from what I heard, many people have to go through a cumbersome procedure to get their hands on the manuscript. So what is the benefit to the common people? Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay is not only my predecessor but also belongs to the Bengali literati. Despite being in the public domain, the manuscript has no value if a large section of the people can't access it easily. We want all the documents and writings of Bibhutibhushan to be preserved," he added.