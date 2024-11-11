ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur Professor Found Dead In Nainital Hotel

Nainital: A Jadavpur University professor was found dead here in the bathroom of a hotel with deep wounds on his body, police said on Monday.

The body of Mainak Pal, a professor in the philosophy department at the Kolkata-based university, was found in a hotel in Lalkuan on Saturday in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

He had come for a visit to Nainital but had to supposedly cut short his trip and was scheduled to catch the morning train for the return journey.