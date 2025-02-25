JACTTO-GEO Warns Tamil Nadu Govt: DMK Will Face Crushing Defeat In 2026 Elections If Demands Are Not Met

Chennai: The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Govt Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) here have intensified their protest over 10-point charter of demands, including restoration of old pension scheme applicable in the state earlier.

Amid non-stop demonstration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently formed a committee comprising ministers EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamoshi, and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj to look into the demands of the government staff unions. Following this, the panel held talks with the JACTTO-GEO executives at state Secretariat on Monday (February 24).

During the discussion, the organisations insisted the government to take necessary steps to fulfill their demands. However, when the government sought four weeks time, the JACTTO-GEO organisations announced state-wide protests to press for their demands.

On Tuesday, more than 500 members of JACTTO-GEO went on mass casual leave and launched agitation at district Collectorates and Commissionerates of Tamil Nadu government departments at Ezhilakam, Chennai, demanding fulfillment of their 10-point charter of demands, which includes filling up of vacant posts in various government departments and reverting to the old pension scheme from the existing new contributory pension scheme.

Speaking to media, JACTTO-GEO Coordinator Mayavan said, "Our work involves a lot of hard work and sacrifice. We held talks with the ministers for over two hours. We put forth all our demands. The ministers then met the Chief Minister for a discussion. It seems the Chief Minister is not ready to accept our demands. Maybe that's why the ministers have also refused to meet with us again."

Among all the Chief Ministers we have seen so far, MK Stalin is the only one who has not fulfilled any of his promises for four years, alleged Mayavan.

"Tamil Nadu is witnessing a turmoil. If the state government betrays us this time, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will face massive defeat in the 2026 General Assembly elections. We have already given four years time to the government to fulfill demands of government employees and teachers. Now, the government is asking for four weeks to divide us. This will cost the government heavily in the upcoming elections. Government employees are not going to fall for false promises anymore. We strongly condemn the request for additional time to accept the demands. In the coming days, we will launch a full-blown strike to show the government what we can do," Mayavan said.

Chief Secretary Responds

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief secretary Thiru N Muruganandam shot a letter to all district Collectors and head of government departments, seeking a report on attendance position of the government employees. "Certain associations of state government employees proposed to avail one day mass casual leave on February 25 to press for certain demands. As per Tamil Nadu Government Servants Recognition of Service Association Rules, 1974, the association(s) shall not advise its members to apply for mass casual leave. All the heads of departments are requested to send a report on the attendance position in respect of the staff working in their offices to administrative department in the Secretariat," the chief secretary said.