Kerala: Jacaranda Bloomed In Munnar; Tourists To Enjoy The Beautiful View

Idukki: Tourists from across the globe will get a scenic view as Jacaranda flowers have bloomed in the Munnar region of Idukki district in Kerala, which is also known as God's Own Country.

The blooming of Jacaranda is making Munnar, a famous tourist spot, beautiful. Jacaranda blossoms in the land of 'Neelakurinji'. It is a type of purplish blue flower which blossoms only once in 12 years, heralding the arrival of summer. The beautiful sight of Jacaranda filled with sky-blue petals is a fascinating sight for the visitors.

The blue flowers bloomed mostly on the Munnar-Udumalpet interstate highway and the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National highway. It has also bloomed on the Anachal to Marayoor route. Even in the scorching heat of summer, tourists come to the Munnar area to enjoy the beauty of Jacaranda.

The Jacaranda, which crossed the sea during the British rule, is now one of the beautiful sights of Munnar. The Jacaranda trees, which shed their leaves in early summer, later reveal a blue spring that blooms in clusters. This beautiful sight, which blooms in February, continues until April. These flowering trees grow to a height of 50 feet.

They are often planted in foreign countries to beautify roadsides and gardens. The scientific name of Jacaranda is Mimosifolia. This South American plant is currently blooming and beautifying Munnar.