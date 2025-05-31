JAC Releases Results Of Intermediate Science And Commerce

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the results of Intermediate Science and Commerce.

While 79.26 per cent students have cleared the exam in Science, 91.92 per cent have passed in Commerce. Education Minister Ramdas Soren and JAC Chairman Natwa Hansda released the results in the JAC auditorium here on Saturday.

This year while 98,634 students appeared for the Inter Science examinations, 22,066 appeared for Inter Commerce. Students can check the results declared on JAC's website https://jacresults.com and https://results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year, the Inter examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 3. Hansda congratulated the successful students and said the matriculation results this year was encouraging.

Soren too congratulated those who passed the exam. He lauded the officials of the Education Department for ensuring better results this year. He said there is a need to make education available for the masses. "Till education is not available to everyone, the state will not develop. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is committed for providing education to all," he said.

Meanwhile, girls have outperformed boys in Inter Science and Commerce examinations. Ankita Dutta of Government Plus Two High School, Govindpur has topped the Inter Science exam by scoring 477 marks. Anil Sah of Noamunda Inter College is at second place with 476 marks while Sainath Kumar Sahu of Plus Two High School, Barkagaon is at third place with 474 marks.

In Commerce, Reshmi Kumari of Saint Xavier Girls Inter College, Chaibasa, topped the exam by scoring 576 marks. Asgar Sheikh, a student of Mihijam Government Plus Two High School, is in second position with 475 marks. Similarly, Niranjan Sao, of the same school, has scored 474 marks to come third. According to results released by JAC, 58,720 students have been passed the exam in first division in Science subject, 19,383 in second division and 63 in third division.

Similarly, in Commerce, 12,829 students have passed in first division, 7,234 in second and 222 in third division. In 2024, 72.70 per cent students had passed in Science. At the same time, 90.60 per cent students were successful in Commerce. JCERT Director Shashi Ranjan Singh, Joint Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department Kunwar Singh Pahan were present at the function where the results were released.