Jabalpur Youth Lured Of Foreign Job, Landed In Trouble In Malaysia; Says Many Indians Are Stranded There

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh-based Imran Ansari, who had recently returned to his hometown after being stranded in Malaysia, where he went for a job, said many Indians are still languishing there. He has lodged a police complaint against two brokers who had lured him to Malaysia and then seized his passport and visa.

Imran's story:

Imran, a resident of Jabalpur went to Malaysia through brokers for job. Soon after landing there, his brokers snatched his visa and passport so that they could force him to work there as per their wish. However, Imran was lucky and found an Indian youth, who helped him to somehow return home. The story that he narrated of Malaysia is scary.

Youths are having a tough time in Malaysia:

During his short stay in Malaysia, Imran met many youths who were living there without valid documents. "It is very dangerous to live in a foreign country without documents. Those who are trapped there neither have a place to live nor food to eat. Many people do not even have enough money to reach the Indian Embassy. For food, they seek help from nearby mosques. Some people do menial jobs by hiding their identity. They are not able to collect enough money to return to India. Their visas and passports have been seized by the brokers, leaving them helpless," he said.

Imran speaks to a stranded youth on WhatsApp:

Imran tried to talk to a youth trapped in Malaysia on WhatsApp. When Imran had called the youth, the latter said that he was hiding in an alley and had kept his video off, fearing he may get arrested if the clip went viral. For the last one year, he has been staying on a dirty lane in the country.

Many people from Madhya Pradesh stranded in Malaysia:

Imran said that he knows around seven to eight such people, some of whom are from Madhya Pradesh, who have got stranded in Malaysia. Due to lack of means they cannot contact the Indian Embassy and the latter too are unable to extend any help because there is no information about these people, he said adding, "These people are stuck in a very bad situation."

Action to be taken after investigation:

Additional SP Suryakant Sharma said, "Imran Ansari has lodged a complaint at Gohalpur police station, where he has alleged that Ishtiaq and Salim had promised to get him a job in Malaysia in exchange for Rs 90,000 but when he reached there, the brokers took away his passport and visa. He has somehow returned to Jabalpur. The matter is being investigated and action will be taken accordingly."

