ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army's Main Battle Tank T 72 To Be Upgraded At Vehicle Factory, Jabalpur

As part of the upgradation, a 1,000 horsepower engine will be installed in the T 72s. Tthe operating system of the tank will be computerised.

Indian Army's most trusted main battle tanks, the T 72s are being upgraded in Jabalpur.
A T 72 (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jabalpur: Indian Army's most trusted main battle tanks, the T 72s are being upgraded in Jabalpur.

The Central Government has started upgrading the tanks in collaboration with Russia. The T 72 was manufactured by Russia (then the USSR) in the 1970s. There are 20,000 such tanks across the globe. The tanks can seat three soldiers and are powered by a 780 horsepower engine. It can run at a speed of 60 kmph without any loadings.

The gun fitted on the tank can be rotated 360 ​​degrees and can hit in any direction. India had bought these tanks from Russia between 1970 and 1980. However, over the years, the machinery of the tanks has become obsolete. As part of the upgradation, a 1,000 horsepower engine will be installed in the T 72s.

The upgradation of the T 72s was earlier done in Chennai, but the vehicle factory at Jabalpur has also taken up the work by developing technical resources. The first tank to be upgraded has already reached Jabalpur. Apart from the engine, the operating system of the tank will be computerised. Besides, efforts will be made to increase its fire power. The tanks will also be serviced and its seats made more comfortable for the troopers.

The Central Government has signed an agreement of around 248 million dollars (Rs 2,100 crores) with Russia for the upgradation of the T 72s. "If India had bought new tanks, it would have had to spend Rs 6,000 crores," said Vehicle Factory Chief General Manager Sanjeev Bhola.

Jabalpur: Indian Army's most trusted main battle tanks, the T 72s are being upgraded in Jabalpur.

The Central Government has started upgrading the tanks in collaboration with Russia. The T 72 was manufactured by Russia (then the USSR) in the 1970s. There are 20,000 such tanks across the globe. The tanks can seat three soldiers and are powered by a 780 horsepower engine. It can run at a speed of 60 kmph without any loadings.

The gun fitted on the tank can be rotated 360 ​​degrees and can hit in any direction. India had bought these tanks from Russia between 1970 and 1980. However, over the years, the machinery of the tanks has become obsolete. As part of the upgradation, a 1,000 horsepower engine will be installed in the T 72s.

The upgradation of the T 72s was earlier done in Chennai, but the vehicle factory at Jabalpur has also taken up the work by developing technical resources. The first tank to be upgraded has already reached Jabalpur. Apart from the engine, the operating system of the tank will be computerised. Besides, efforts will be made to increase its fire power. The tanks will also be serviced and its seats made more comfortable for the troopers.

The Central Government has signed an agreement of around 248 million dollars (Rs 2,100 crores) with Russia for the upgradation of the T 72s. "If India had bought new tanks, it would have had to spend Rs 6,000 crores," said Vehicle Factory Chief General Manager Sanjeev Bhola.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JABALPUR VEHICLE FACTORYINDIAN ARMY MOST TRUSTED T72T72 CANNON ROTATES 360 DEGREESRUSSIA MADE TANK INDIAN ARMYT 72

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.