Indian Army's Main Battle Tank T 72 To Be Upgraded At Vehicle Factory, Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Indian Army's most trusted main battle tanks, the T 72s are being upgraded in Jabalpur.

The Central Government has started upgrading the tanks in collaboration with Russia. The T 72 was manufactured by Russia (then the USSR) in the 1970s. There are 20,000 such tanks across the globe. The tanks can seat three soldiers and are powered by a 780 horsepower engine. It can run at a speed of 60 kmph without any loadings.

The gun fitted on the tank can be rotated 360 ​​degrees and can hit in any direction. India had bought these tanks from Russia between 1970 and 1980. However, over the years, the machinery of the tanks has become obsolete. As part of the upgradation, a 1,000 horsepower engine will be installed in the T 72s.

The upgradation of the T 72s was earlier done in Chennai, but the vehicle factory at Jabalpur has also taken up the work by developing technical resources. The first tank to be upgraded has already reached Jabalpur. Apart from the engine, the operating system of the tank will be computerised. Besides, efforts will be made to increase its fire power. The tanks will also be serviced and its seats made more comfortable for the troopers.

The Central Government has signed an agreement of around 248 million dollars (Rs 2,100 crores) with Russia for the upgradation of the T 72s. "If India had bought new tanks, it would have had to spend Rs 6,000 crores," said Vehicle Factory Chief General Manager Sanjeev Bhola.