MP High Court Stays Appointment To 2,000 Posts In Discoms Subject To Decision On Petition

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed appointments to more than 2,000 posts in power distribution and transmission companies subject to final decision on a petition.

The petition had challenged marks awarded for wrong answers to two questions. While hearing the petition, the single bench of Justice Vivek Jain issued a notice to the responsible officials and sought a reply from them.

The petition filed by Arpit Sahu of Sagar and Sehore residents Ajay Keer and Himanshu Sahu stated "Madhya Pradesh West Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Indore organized an online examination on March 21, 2025 for appointment to more than 2,000 posts of Assistant Law Officers, Assistant Managers, Plant Assistants including 818 posts of Office Assistant, 1,196 of Line Attendant, 237 of Junior Engineer in all the power companies."

The petition said, "As per the answer sheet issued by the examination agency, question number 16 was regarding a folk singer from Madhya Pradesh who was awarded the Padma Award for promoting Kabir bhajans along with Mirabai and Gorakhnath bhajans in Malvi dialect. Its 4 options were Bhuri Bai, Omprakash Sharma, Bheru Singh Chauhan and Kaluram Bamnia. While the correct answer is Bheru Singh Chauhan, the examination agency had mentioned Kaluram Bamnia as the correct response."

Similarly, question number 25 pertained to an Union Minister from Madhya Pradesh who started six new programmes as a 100-day agenda of the government. Its options were Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar. The agency mentioned Kiren Rijiju as the correct answer whereas the correct response is Jyotiraditya Scindia. The petitioners had lodged an online objection in this regard.

The petition also said, "When the error was not corrected, a petition was filed in the High Court". The single bench, while hearing the petition, issued anotice to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company and CEO of MP Online and sought a reply." Senior advocates Rameshwar Singh Thakur and Hitendra Kumar Golhani presented their case on behalf of the petitioners.