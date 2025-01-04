Jabalpur's Pencil Peas Make Waves In Domestic And International Markets

Jabalpur: The winter season brings a delight that many eagerly await: the arrival of peas. For the past couple of decades, the people in Jabalpur have been working in groups for pencil pea cultivation. Farmers in and around here have led the way for cultivation both during the Rabi and Kharif seasons.

The season of harvest of pencil peas generally begins in September and carries through into April. Farmers have cultivated the crop in around 60000 acres in the region.

The demand for Jabalpur's peas goes beyond domestic boundaries with major exports recorded to Gulf countries, Singapore, and New Zealand. As far as markets go, pencil peas from Jabalpur have also made an entry into Iran and Iraq.

Ajit Sahu, who is the head of the Vegetable Vendor Association and a major trader in peas, said, "Peas from Jabalpur are transported to every corner of India. We now have six companies processing and freezing peas, which increased from just one in the past." These frozen peas are dispatched to various overseas destinations, therefore, proving increasing demand in international markets.

The income from the pea has increased significantly with peas worth Rs 1200 crore being sold last year alone. This amount yields a revenue of Rs 9 crore in revenue to the local government. The business has not only uplifted farmer incomes but also facilitated many job opportunities for the workers engaged in pea cultivation and trading.

Amidst this success, challenges also remain. Azim Mirza, a Bhopal-based pea trader who spends the season in Jabalpur, said, "This year, the production has exceeded our expectations, and the quality of peas is exceptional."

However, farmers are concerned about the newly built market for peas outside the city. "Peas are highly perishable, and their prices depend on freshness. The new market setup delays the distribution process, and it often takes over three hours to unload trucks, leading to losses for all involved," Mirza said.

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Meesha Singh responding to the concerns, assured that the state government plans to develop a modern market specifically for the pea business in Jabalpur. She hoped that the new market would enhance efficiency and support the livelihoods of thousands involved in this vital agricultural sector.