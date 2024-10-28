ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur: Pakistan Connection Suspected After Ordnance Factory Blast

A high-level investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident. Following the blast, a video was posted on social media platform X.

Jabalpur: Pakistan Connection Suspected After Ordnance Factory Blast
Jabalpur Ordnance Factory (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jabalpur: A recent explosion in the Khamaria Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur has taken a new turn as police investigate a possible connection to Pakistan. The blast took place five days ago during the refilling of a Russian bomb, resulting in the tragic deaths of two factory employees and injuring twelve others.

A high-level investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident. Following the blast, a video was posted on social media platform X from an account named 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The 25-second clip was filmed near the gate of the Ordnance Factory from inside a car.

The post held a caption, “It was a pleasure to visit Khamaria Ordnance factory Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh. Thank you for the hospitality. I have spoken; the wisdom is yours."

The Madhya Pradesh police have launched a cyber investigation into this post. Jabalpur Police Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sameer Verma said, “We learned about the post through social media. While the Jabalpur Ordnance Factory team is conducting its own high-level investigation, the police have referred the matter to the cyber cell. The account’s origin and potential links to the blast are being closely examined.”

