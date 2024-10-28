ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur: Pakistan Connection Suspected After Ordnance Factory Blast

Jabalpur: A recent explosion in the Khamaria Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur has taken a new turn as police investigate a possible connection to Pakistan. The blast took place five days ago during the refilling of a Russian bomb, resulting in the tragic deaths of two factory employees and injuring twelve others.

A high-level investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident. Following the blast, a video was posted on social media platform X from an account named 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The 25-second clip was filmed near the gate of the Ordnance Factory from inside a car.

The post held a caption, “It was a pleasure to visit Khamaria Ordnance factory Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh. Thank you for the hospitality. I have spoken; the wisdom is yours."