Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Ordnance Factories Crucial In Military Situations, Say Retired Officers

Jabalpur: Retired officers from the Jabalpur Ordnance Factories assert that the city's manufacturing units have been integral to India's defence efforts in every conflict since independence. They highlight the weapons produced in the factories, claiming that the output of just one of the twelve such factories in India would suffice for Pakistan. These veterans express their readiness to return to service if the defence forces require their expertise during wartime.

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria, established by the British in 1943, along with three other factories in Jabalpur, has consistently supplied essential equipment to the Indian Army. Retired officers emphasise that ammunition from these factories was deployed in every major conflict, including the wars of 1965 and 1971 with Pakistan, as well as the war with China in 1965.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Nem Singh, a retired factory officer, said, "Even the bombs used in the recent airstrike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were manufactured at the Khamaria facility".

Another retired officer, Narendra Tiwari, stressed that the factories are as crucial to the war effort as the soldiers on the front lines, as they provide the necessary weaponry.

The Jabalpur facilities produce a wide array of armaments, from small pistol bullets to 1000-pound bombs, and are instrumental in the development of advanced artillery like the Dhanush and Sarang howitzers.

These modern weapons, tested in Jabalpur, boast significantly enhanced range and destructive capabilities, capable of striking targets up to 50 kilometres away and even engaging aerial threats. The veterans asserted the unwavering commitment of the factory workforce, both past and present, to India's defence.