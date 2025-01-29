Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Petition Challenging 27 per cent Reservation For OBCs

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a petition filed against 27 per cent reservation for OBCs.

During the hearing, the High Court bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain found that it was the circular that was challenged in the petition, not the Act. The bench maintained the stay on reservation of 27 per cent as per other petitions. As many as 76 petitions were filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court in opposition and support of 27 per cent reservation for OBC while challenging the implementation of 87:13 formula for recruitment and appointments. The High Court had earlier, while hearing several petitions, put a stay on the implementation of 27 per cent OBC reservation.

Two petitions were filed against 27 per cent OBC reservation by the Youth of Equality organization. While hearing one of the petitions, the High Court allowed implementation of the 87:13 per cent formula for recruitment and appointments. Under this formula, appointments would be made to 87 per cent of the vacancies advertised, and for the remaining 13 p per cent, two lists of general and OBC candidates, respectively, from the lower rung of the merit list of successful candidates would be prepared Appointment on the remaining 13 per cent posts was put on hold. During the hearing of the petition, the division bench found that the circular of making OBC reservation 27 per cent was challenged in the petition, not the Act.

The High Court posted the next hearing in the petition to February 28. Apart from this, a request was made to withdraw two petitions (out of 76) filed by the general category, which was accepted by the division bench. The division bench has kept the stay on 27 per cent reservation on other petitions intact. Senior advocate Aditya Sanghi and advocate Anshuman Singh argued against the 27 per cent OBC reservation while senior advocate Rameshwar Singh argued for it.