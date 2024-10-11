Jabalpur: Santhosh Namdev, a tailor from Jabalpur, has earned the nickname 'Lankesh' or the King of Lanka, due to his deep faith in the demon king Ravan. Namdev considers Ravan his guru and clan deity, citing qualities such as wisdom and strength as reasons for his administration.

"I thought I should consider him my guru," Namdev stated. "Ram Ji honoured him and Lakshman Ji learned from him." Namdev has been worshipping Ravan since 1975 and has installed his idol in his home for the past 22 years, conducting daily prayers.

Jabalpur Tailor 'Lankesh' Worships Ravan, Considers Him His Guru (PTI)

Namdev's commitment to Ravan's legacy extends to his family. He has named his children after characters from Ravan's clan, His son, Akshay Kumar Namdev, affirmed the family's intention to continue this tradition, stating, "Ravan was a wise and highly educated man, and I will consider him my guru."

Namdev's devotion has also influenced his friends and neighbours. Councillor Deepak Jain said, "I don't believe Ravan had faults. Lankesh has a prosperous family, and they manage several shops named 'Jai Lankesh', which speaks to Ravan's character."

Local resident Druv Nema said, "Lankesh worships only Ravan and Lord Shiv. He starts and ends his day with prayers to Ravan."

During Navratri, Lankesh rallies community support for celebrations that culminate in a grand Shobha Yatra for Ravan, showcasing the devotion of his followers.