High Court Orders Son-In-Law To Vacate Father-In-Law's House, Says He Has No Right Over In-Laws' Property

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court, in its order in a property dispute case, has said that 'under the Maintenance of Parents Act, the son-in-law can be asked to vacate the house.' The court made this observation while issuing an order on a petition filed by a young man from Bhopal challenging an earlier court order to vacate his father-in-law's house.

Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain's bench dismissed the petition and issued an order to the son-in-law to vacate the house within 30 days.

SDM court had given order to vacate the house

According to the case, Bhopal resident Dilip Marmath had appealed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the order to vacate his father-in-law's house. His father-in-law Narayan Verma (78) had filed an appeal in the SDM court under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007. In this case, the SDM has ordered the son-in-law to vacate his father-in-law's house. Against this, he filed an appeal before the Collector Bhopal, who rejected it. After this, he filed a petition in the High Court."

Married a second time, still staying in the house

The youth also said in the petition that "he had given Rs 10 lakh for the construction of this house. He has also submitted a bank statement in this regard." During the hearing, the division bench found that "the father-in-law had allowed his daughter Jyoti and son-in-law Dilip Marmath to live in his house. In return, he had agreed to take care of his father-in-law in his old age. After this, the daughter died in an accident in the year 2018. After the death of the daughter, the son-in-law got married again. After the second marriage, the son-in-law stopped giving food and money to his old father-in-law."

Retired employee of BHEL

After hearing the case, the division bench said in its order, "A case of eviction can be filed against the son-in-law under this Act. The property has not been transferred under the Property Transfer Act. The victim is a retired employee of BHEL and is getting part-time pension from the Provident Fund. He needs a house to take care of his ailing wife and children." Thus, the division bench rejected the appeal of the son-in-law.