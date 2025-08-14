Jabalpur’s Historic First: Tricolour Hoisted On A Government Building In 1923

Jabalpur: On Independence Day, the tricolour proudly flutters across every government building in the country. But few know that the first time India’s national flag was hoisted on a government building happened over a century ago in Jabalpur. On March 18, 1923, freedom fighters hoisted the flag at the Town Hall of the city.

The roots of this historic moment started during the Non-Cooperation Movement, which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920. The movement gained momentum until the 1922 Chauri Chaura incident, where protesters set fire to a police station. At least 22 policemen were killed in the incident.

Following this, Gandhi suspended the movement, and there was a split in the Congress. Motilal Nehru formed a separate party, which stalled the freedom struggle, and the Congress formed a Satyagraha Investigation Committee.

Jabalpur historian Satish Tripathi said, “There was complete peace in the country for a year. Gandhiji may have been shocked by this incident, but many leaders of the country were not in favour of stopping the non-cooperation movement. But Gandhiji backed off, and the freedom movement in the country became completely silent.”

“The Congress formed a Satyagraha investigation committee, and programs were organised in honour of freedom fighters wherever they were in the country. One such event was organised in Jabalpur on March 18, 1923. This event was to be held at 5:00 pm in the Town Hall of Jabalpur. The Town Hall was the property of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. Therefore, permission was sought from the Deputy Commissioner of the time to hold the program here,” he added.

Among the attendees was Ustad Premchand Jain of Damoh, accompanied by Khushal Jain, Parmanand Jain, and Sitaram Jadhav. The British had strictly banned hoisting the tricolour on government property, but the group resolved to replace the Union Jack with the Indian flag during the event.

When the Deputy Commissioner learned of their plan, police surrounded the Town Hall and revoked permission for the event. While leaders like Pandit Sundarlal Sharma, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, Makhanlal Chaturvedi, and Kanchhedi Lal gathered outside with 300 workers, Ustad Premchand Jain, a wrestler, scaled the building from the rear, removed the Union Jack (British flag), and hoisted the tricolour, the first such act in Indian history.

The British arrested and brutally beat the four revolutionaries, and the British officer crushed the tricolour under his feet.

Enraged by this, the crowd hoisted the flag at Ghantaghar, Ramlila Ground in Gwarighat, the district court, and even inside the jail, where prisoners made a tricolour using their own blood. The flag also flew for three hours at Jabalpur railway station before being raised over the Municipal Corporation building.

“How big an event this flag satyagraha was can be gauged from the fact that the British officers of the time reported it even in England. Because the Union Jack, the flag of the British government, was considered the most powerful flag of that time. Removing it and hoisting another flag was considered a big rebellion,” Tripathi said.

Ustad Premchand Jain returned to Damoh after this incident and remained engaged in the freedom movement all his life. Ustaad Premchand Jain was a wrestler and had formed a team, which believed in the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.